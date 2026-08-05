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Cliff Williams / TPI Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin speaks about the reasons for a new Elmore County Jail. The current jail is 40% over capacity.

When the current Elmore County Jail opened with a designed capacity of 242 beds, it replaced the old jail at the Historic Elmore County Courthouse that was 30% over capacity.

“We moved 83 inmates in the middle of the night using school buses,” Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said. “Today our jail is about 30 years old and we are about 40% over capacity.”

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Cliff Williams / TPI Elmore County commissioner Henry Hines, left, signs a shovel used for the ground breaking of the new Elmore County Jail as county jail warden Parker Crosby looks on.