Featured Officials break ground on new jail in Elmore County Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Aug 5, 2026 Aug 5, 2026 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin speaks about the reasons for a new Elmore County Jail. The current jail is 40% over capacity. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 When the current Elmore County Jail opened with a designed capacity of 242 beds, it replaced the old jail at the Historic Elmore County Courthouse that was 30% over capacity.“We moved 83 inmates in the middle of the night using school buses,” Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said. “Today our jail is about 30 years old and we are about 40% over capacity.” × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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D2:5] “x <?@H H6 C2E96C DA6?5 @FC >@?6J 2?5 2G2:=23=6 5@==2CD @? :?7C2DECF4EFC6[ C@25D[ 4@>>F?:EJ @C82?:K2E:@? 6G6?ED 2?5 :?7C2DECF4EFC6] %96 C62=:EJ :D[ 2 AC@;64E =:<6 E9:D[ H6 >FDE E2<6 24E:@? @?] xEVD 2? :?G6DE>6?E :? @FC AF3=:4 D276EJ 2?5 :? E96 7FEFC6 @7 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ]”k^Am Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Elmore County commissioner Henry Hines, left, signs a shovel used for the ground breaking of the new Elmore County Jail as county jail warden Parker Crosby looks on. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elmore County Elmore County Jail Elmore County Commission Enhance Elmore Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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