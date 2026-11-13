Benjamin Russell has played Spanish Fort five times in the postseason, with every matchup being a home game for the Toros, and in all five of those games lost. And what do you know?  Benjamin Russell is set to make the trip down south against Spanish Fort for the second round of the playoffs.

However, this go-round, the Wildcats aim to flip the script.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell's Gabriel Lauderdale (11) and the Wildcats venture down south for the seocnd round of the playoffs. Benjamin Russell has not beaten Spanish Fort in the playoffs.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell's Caleb Kendrick (9) and the Wildcats held Central-Tuscaloosa to 20 yards total on the ground last Friday. The Wildcats came away with nine sacks.