Benjamin Russell has played Spanish Fort five times in the postseason, with every matchup being a home game for the Toros, and in all five of those games lost. And what do you know? Benjamin Russell is set to make the trip down south against Spanish Fort for the second round of the playoffs.
However, this go-round, the Wildcats aim to flip the script.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For both Freeze Warnings, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM
CST Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday
Night to 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST
SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For both Freeze Warnings, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 expected.
* WHERE...All of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 8 AM
CST Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday
Night to 8 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&