Featured Family-owned food truck plans to fill need Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Nov 9, 2026 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It took a while, but Eddie and April Roberts finally got their food truck and they plan to quickly fill a need they see.“My wife and I wanted to do this for a while, and we just never could get the right opportunity,” Eddie said. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm|@>>2 s’D s2H89@FD6 D2H :ED 8C2?5 @A6?:?8 |@?52J 24C@DD 7C@> |25:I :? v@@5H2E6C 2?5 A=2?D E@ =@42E6 E96 7@@5 ECF4< :? A=246D H96C6 H@C<6CD 42?’E C62==J =62G6 7@C =F?49]k^Am Eddie Roberts, left, and Alexis Roberts opened Momma D’s Dawghouse Monday. The food truck offers high quality hot dogs. Gwen Bishop / TPI kAm“(6 H2?E E@ 8@ H96C6 6G6CJ@?6 H2?ED E@ D66 FD[” 96 D2:5] “(6VC6 8@:?8 E@ $2>=:A ?6IE H66<]”k^AmkAmu@C ?@H[ E96 ECF4< :D @A6? `` 2]>] E@ a A]>] 2?5 2=E9@F89 :E H:== 36 D6E FA ?62C :?5FDECJ[ 6G6CJ@?6 :D H6=4@>6 E@ 3FJ =F?49 E96C6]k^AmkAm%96 #@36CED A=2? E@ 6IA2?5 :?E@ 6G6?ED 2?5 >@C6 9@FCD]k^AmkAm“p== @7 E9:D :D A=2J :E 3J 62C[” t55:6 D2:5] “(6VC6 A=2??:?8 @? 4@>:?8 324< FA 96C6 7@C E96D6 8FJD W2E |25:IX E@ 5@ 2 E9:C5 D9:7E 7@C E96>] !C@323=J 8@??2 6?5 FA 5@:?8 E96 D2>6 E9:?8 H:E9 ${] (6VC6 2=D@ :? E96 AC@46DD @7 ECJ:?8 E@ 86E @? 5@H? :? s256G:==6 E@@[ D@ H6 42? 8@ :?E@ W%9H62EEX x?5FDEC:2= !2C<]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96 ECF4< >2J 92G6 6G6?:?8 9@FCD 5@H? E96 C@25 2D H6== 2?5 A=2?D E@ 255 688 C@==D 2?5 4@C? 5@8D E@ E96 >6?F D@@?]k^AmkAmt55:6 D2:5 96 36=:6G6D 9@E 5@8D 2C6 A6C764E 7@C 6>A=@J66D 2E E96 :?5FDEC:2= D:E6D]k^AmkAm“x E@=5 pAC:= :7 J@F 86E E96 C:89E W9@E 5@8DX 2?5 J@F 5@ :E C:89E[ 4@@< E96> E96 C:89E H2J[ E96JVC6 8@@5[” 96 D2:5] “p?5 E96JVC6 BF:4<[ C:89En *@F 8@E 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 :? 96C6 E92E 92G6 b_ >:?FE6D 7@C =F?49[ D@ E96J 5@?VE 92G6 2 492?46 E@ C62==J 8@ 2?JH96C6] %96JVC6 7@C465 E@ 3FJ E96 7@@5 @FE @7 E96 G6?5:?8 >249:?6D] $@ :7 H6VC6 C:89E E96C6[ H6 5@?’E 92G6 E@ 8@ 2?J 7FCE96C]”k^AmkAm|@>>2 s’D 4FCC6?E=J D6==D 2== 3667 9@E 5@8D[ C68F=2C 9@E 5@8D 2?5 y@9?D@?G:==6 3C2ED H:E9 2== E96 E@AA:?8D[ 49:AD 2?5 5C:?<D]k^AmkAmt55:6 :D 4FCC6?E=J 2=D@ 2 3FD 5C:G6C 7@C r@@D2 r@F?EJ $49@@=D 2?5 pAC:= :D 2 C62=E@C 2?5 H@C<D :? 9@DA:46]k^AmkAm“WpAC:=X D2:5 :E H2D 2 ?6H 25G6?EFC6 H6’C6 7@==@H:?8[” p=6I:D[ H9@ :D t55:6 2?5 pAC:=’D 52F89E6C :? =2H[ C625 7C@> 2 E6IE] “(6 9@A6 E@ D66 :E 8C@H[ 2?5 D92C6 @FC =@G6 2=@?8 E96 H2J] (92E6G6C J@F 5@[ 5@ :E H:E9 J@FC 962CE[ 2D :7 J@FVC6 H@C<:?8 7@C E96 {@C5[ ?@E 7@C 9F>2? >2DE6CD] (6VC6 5@:?8 @FC H@C< 3J 96=A:?8] (6VC6 ECJ:?8 E@ 5@ E96 {@C5VD H@C<]”k^AmkAm%96 #@36CED C62=:K65 :E H2D E96 C:89E E:>6 E@ ;F>A :?E@ E96 ?6H G6?EFC6 H96? 2 7C:6?5 @7 E96:CD AFE E96 ?6H[ F?FD65 7@@5 ECF4< FA 7@C D2=6]k^AmkAm“$@>6 7C:6?5D @7 @FCD 925 DE2CE65 E9:D[” t55:6 D2:5] “%9:D H2D 8@:?8 E@ 36 E96:C 5C62> 3FE E9:?8D 5:5?VE H@C< @FE] %96C6 H2D D@>6 D:4<?6DD[ 2?5 D@ E96J 564:565 E96J H2?E65 E@ D6== :E] (6 DE6AA65 :? 2?5 3@F89E :E[ 2?5 96C6 H6 8@]”k^AmkAm%96 =@42E:@? @7 E96 7@@5 ECF4< 42? 36 7@F?5 @? E96 u2463@@< A286 |@>>2 s’D s2H89@FD6] %96 4@FA=6 42? 2=D@ 36 C624965 2E ade\fhc\aacd]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Truck Small Business Family-owned Hot Dogs Entrepreneurship Lunch Local Business Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Veteran Photo Submissions Honor Your Veteran in our Annual Veterans Day SaluteClick below to send in your photo. Deadline is November 9th. Go to form Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Family-owned food truck plans to fill need Board votes in Price as interim superintendent, questions still surround Reyes’ termination No. 700 - Ben Russell earn program’s 700th win over Central-Tuscaloosa ‘Let’s get it done’: Mayor keeps motivation going JUST ENOUGH: Kevin Thweatt wins close race, John McKelvey dominates challenger Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 43° Clear74° / 37° 2 AM 43° 3 AM 43° 4 AM 42° 5 AM 44° 6 AM 45° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.