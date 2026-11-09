It took a while, but Eddie and April Roberts finally got their food truck and they plan to quickly fill a need they see.

“My wife and I wanted to do this for a while, and we just never could get the right opportunity,” Eddie said.

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Eddie Roberts, left, and Alexis Roberts opened Momma D’s Dawghouse Monday. The food truck offers high quality hot dogs.

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