Featured PTP shows appreciation to 1st responders TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Nov 9, 2026 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local first responders were treated to lunch and a bit of love Monday. Patterson Truck Parts hosted its annual First Responder Appreciation Lunch Monday. First responders from around the area stopped by to eat and visit with PTP employees. Submitted / TPI Patterson Truck Parts honored law enforcement, firemen and emergency personnel of Alexander City and surrounding areas at its annual First Responder Appreciation Lunch. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm#:4<J !2EE6CD@?[ @H?6C 2?5 @A6C2E@C @7 !2EE6CD@? %CF4< !2CED[ H6=4@>65 2== =@42= 7C@?E\=:?6 A6CD@??6= H:E9 2 9@>6 4@@<65 >62= 2?5 @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C 76==@HD9:A] k^AmkAm“%9:D 6G6?E 8:G6D >J E62> 2 492?46 E@ D9@H @FC 8C2E:EF56 7@C 2== E96 >6? 2?5 H@>6? 565:42E:?8 E96:C =:G6D E@ @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 6G6CJ@?6 D66>D E@ C62==J 6?;@J E96>D6=G6D[” !2EE6CD@? D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] k^AmkAm!2EE6CD@? 2?5 9:D 4C6H H@C< 2=@?8D:56 6>6C86?4J A6CD@??6= 52:=J :? C6DA@?D6 E@ 2FE@ 244:56?E 4=62?FA @A6C2E:@?D 2?5 92K2C5@FD >2E6C:2= DA:==D] k^AmkAm“x =@G6 9@DE:?8 E9:D 6G6?E 2?5 8:G:?8 324< E@ 2== E9@D6 H9@ D6=7=6DD=J AC@E64E FD 2?5 @FC E@H?[” 96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags First Responders Appreciation Patterson Truck Parts Emergency Personnel Community Law Enforcement Lunch TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Veteran Photo Submissions Honor Your Veteran in our Annual Veterans Day SaluteClick below to send in your photo. Deadline is November 9th. Go to form Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Family-owned food truck plans to fill need Board votes in Price as interim superintendent, questions still surround Reyes’ termination No. 700 - Ben Russell earn program’s 700th win over Central-Tuscaloosa ‘Let’s get it done’: Mayor keeps motivation going JUST ENOUGH: Kevin Thweatt wins close race, John McKelvey dominates challenger Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 43° Clear74° / 37° 2 AM 43° 3 AM 43° 4 AM 42° 5 AM 44° 6 AM 45° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.