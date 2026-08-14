The days of long, grueling summer workouts have come to a close, and fall camp is officially underway. Despite battling a little bit of unruly weather to start, the Benjamin Russell football team is out and on the field.

The full pads debut had to be postponed to Friday; however, even just helmets and shoulder pads were popping on Thursday. And for defensive coordinator Sawyer Kendrick, the addition of pads made a world of difference for his group.

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