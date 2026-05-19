BRHS dancer signs to next level Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email May 19, 2026 May 19, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lynley Forbus acknowledges she’s not perfect.She may not be the most technically sound dancer in the world, but she makes up for anything lost in heart and passion. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp?5 :E’D 6I24E=J E92E E92E’D 8@EE6? 96C E@ E96 ?6IE =6G6=]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m“x 42? 36 2 C@=6 >@56= 3J ;FDE D9@H:?8 WE96 J@F?86C 8:C=DX E92E 6G6? :7 J@F 5@?VE E9:?< J@F 92G6 E96 DEC6?8E9 2?5 42A23:=:EJ E@ 5@ :E[ E92E J@F 42?[” u@C3FD D2:5] “xV> 567:?:E6=J @?6 E@ 5@ E92E[ 3642FD6 x <?@H E92E xV> ?@E E96 36DE E649?:42= 52?46C 3J 2?J >62?D[ 3FE >J A2DD:@? :D H92E’D E2<6? >6 72C]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%92E A2DD:@? :D E2<:?8 96C E@ 4@==68:2E6 52?4:?8 2D E96 q6?;2>:? #FDD6== D6?:@C D:8?65 96C =6EE6C @7 :?E6?E H:E9 E96 $2>7@C5 &?:G6CD:EJ 52?46 E62>] $2>7@C5 :D =@42E65 :? q:C>:?892>[ <66A:?8 96C 4=@D6 E@ 9@>6]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now kAmkDA2?m“xE 766=D 8C62E 3642FD6 x’G6 AFE D@ >F49 92C5 H@C< :? ;FDE 36:?8 23=6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 E@ 52?46 E9C@F89 9:89 D49@@=[ 2?5 :E’D E2<6? 2 =@E @7 DEC6?8E9 E@ <66A >J 8C256D FA 2D H6==[” u@C3FD D2:5] “%@ 36 23=6 E@ 8@ 2?5 52?46 2?5 2=D@ <66A FA >J 72:E9 2E D49@@= :D ;FDE C62==J :>A@CE2?E E@ >6] %@ 36 23=6 E@ D9@H A6@A=6 >J A2DD:@? 2?5 H92E x =@G6 E@ 5@ :D ;FDE 8C62E]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mu@C3FD 92D 366? 52?4:?8 7@C `c J62CD] x? 255:E:@? E@ 96C H@C< F?56C q#w$ 4@249 $92??@? {2D9=6J[ u@C3FD 92D 2=D@ DEF5:65 E96 4C27E 2E q2C32C2’D $EF5:@ @7 s2?46 :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mw625:?8 E@ E96 ?6IE =6G6=[ E9@F89[ u@C3FD H:== 92G6 E@ E2<6 96C 4C27E @?6 DE6A 7FCE96C 2D $2>7@C5 92D 2? 2FI:=:2CJ =:?6] %9:D >62?D u@C3FD H:== =62C? ?6H D<:==D DF49 2D 7=28 2?5 32E@? EH:C=:?8]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“x’G6 ?6G6C =62C?65 E92E 367@C6[ 3FE x’> 6I4:E65 E@ E2<6 :E @?[” u@C3FD D2:5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lynley Forbus Samford University Dance Team Brhs Role Model Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Chimney Rock drowning victim identified Alex City man dies in wreck Carleton wins election, District 4 heads to runoff Local lawyer arrested for shoplifting from Home Depot Question of Stephens building ownership still unanswered Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Cloudy86° / 67° 10 PM 70° 11 PM 70° 12 AM 69° 1 AM 70° 2 AM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.