Featured Top Story BRHS sax player to attend Jax State TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email May 21, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benjamin Russell High School senior and seven-year band veteran, Hank Simmons, signed his letter of intent for Jacksonville State University Friday morning. Buy Now Hank Simmons, second from right front row, signs his letter of intent to Jacksonville State University. Gwen Bishop / TPI BRHS band director Christian Reyes-Odum said Simmons was proficient in both the tenor and alto saxophones. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“w6 H:== 36 A=2J:?8 :? E96 ;2KK 32?5[ 4@?46CE 32?5 2?5 %96 |2C49:?8 $@FE96C?6CD[” #6J6D\~5F> D2:5]k^Am kAm$:>>@?D C646:G65 2 7F== D49@=2CD9:A]k^AmkAm“x E92?< >J 72>:=J 7@C DFAA@CE:?8 >6[” $:>>@?D D2:5] “|J 525 92D ?@ :562 23@FE >FD:4[ 3FE 96 DE:== 42>6 E@ 2== E96 82>6D]”k^AmkAmw6 H2D ;@:?65 3J 9:D A2C6?ED[ |2C< 2?5 %@?J2 $:>>@?D[ 2?5 9:D J@F?86C 3C@E96C {F<6 7@C E96 D:8?:?8 46C6>@?J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benjamin Russell High School Hank Simmons Jacksonville State University Saxophone Band Jazz Band Concert Band Scholarship TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City man dies in wreck Carleton wins election, District 4 heads to runoff Local lawyer arrested for shoplifting from Home Depot Chimney Rock drowning victim identified Question of Stephens building ownership still unanswered Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 82° 82° / 69° 3 PM 81° 4 PM 82° 5 PM 81° 6 PM 81° 7 PM 78° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.