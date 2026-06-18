The list of accolades are continuing to pile up for Benjamin Russell baseball player Charlie Lumpkin as of late. Fresh off of being named the Outlook’s Baseball Player of the Year, he soon saw his name listed on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state baseball team.
Lumpkin was named to the second-team as a designated hitter, and after seeing the stats he compiled; it’s easy to see why.
TORNADO WATCH 354 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS
ELMORE LEE MACON
MONTGOMERY PIKE RANDOLPH
RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, AUBURN, EUFAULA,
LANETT, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, ROANOKE,
TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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