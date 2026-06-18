The list of accolades are continuing to pile up for Benjamin Russell baseball player Charlie Lumpkin as of late. Fresh off of being named the Outlook’s Baseball Player of the Year, he soon saw his name listed on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state baseball team. 

Lumpkin was named to the second-team as a designated hitter, and after seeing the stats he compiled; it’s easy to see why. 

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File / TPI Benjamin Russell's Charlie Lumpkin led the Wildcats in batting average at .462 and 49 hits this season, earning him a spot on the ASWA all-state second team.