Featured BRHS Teacher of the Year loves numbers Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 5, 2026 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyneshia Whetstone has always been a numbers person. Buy Now Benjamin Russell High School's Teacher of the Year Tyneshia Whetstone loves seeing her students have an 'a-ha' moment. Submitted / TPI Little did she know while she was earning her degree in accounting, she would land a job several years later teaching high school math. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“q6:?8 2 E62496C H2D ?@E :? E96 A=2?[” (96EDE@?6 D2:5]k^AmkAm(9:=6 EFE@C:?8 >2E9 2E E96 =62C?:?8 46?E6CD :? pF3FC? 2?5 |@?E8@>6CJ H2D 7F? 7@C 96C[ :E H2D?’E F?E:= 2 4@F?D6=@C DF886DE65 E6249:?8 E@ 96C]k^AmkAm“x <?6H x 5:5?’E H2?E E@ E6249 6=6>6?E2CJ[” (96EDE@?6 D2:5] “%9:D 286 :D C:89E 7@C >6]”k^AmkAm(96EDE@?6 E62496D p=863C2 xx 2E q6?;2>:? #FDD6== w:89 $49@@= 2?5 :D E96 a_ae q#w$ %62496C @7 E96 *62C]k^AmkAmu@C E96 A2DE D:I J62CD[ D96 92D 96=A65 DEF56?ED 86E E9C@F89 E96 D64@?5 2=863C2 4=2DD 2?5 5@6D?’E C68C6E E96 564:D:@? 2E 2==]k^AmkAm“x =@G6 D66:?8 E96 <:5D 4@>6 :?E@ E96 4=2DDC@@>[ 6G6? E9@F89 D@>6 5@?’E H2?E E@ 36 E96C6 C:89E 2H2J[” (96EDE@?6 D2:5] “(96? E96J F?56CDE2?5 D@>6E9:?8[ J@F 42? D66 :E @? E96:C 7246D — x =@G6 :E]”k^AmkAm(9:=6 D96 5:5 BF6DE:@? 96C 564:D:@? E@ E6249 2E 7:CDE[ D96 :D 8=25 D96 >256 E96 564:D:@? E@ E6249 :?DE625 @7 8@:?8 :?E@ 244@F?E:?8]k^AmkAm“x 6?;@J :E[” (96EDE@?6 D2:5] “x 5@?’E D66 >JD6=7 8@:?8 2?JH96C6]”k^AmkAm(96? D96’D ?@E E6249:?8 @E96C A6@A=6’D 49:=5C6?[ D96 5@6D DA6?5 E:>6 2E 9@>6 E6249:?8 96C @H? 49:=5C6?]k^AmkAm“x 6?;@J 5@:?8 E9:?8D H:E9 E96>[” (96EDE@?6 D2:5] “(6’C6 2=H2JD 5@:?8 D@>6E9:?8] |J 9@FD6 :D 2 =:EE=6 3FDJ 2== E96 E:>6]”k^AmkAmw6C q#w$ DEF56?ED 4@?D:DE @7 ``E9 8C256CD H9@ 5@?’E 2=H2JD H2?E E@ D:E DE:== 2?5 7@4FD E96 6?E:C6 4=2DD A6C:@5[ D@ (96EDE@?6 =@@<D 7@C H2JD E@ <66A 96C DEF56?ED 7C@> 86EE:?8 3FC?65 @FE]k^AmkAm“(6 E2<6 3C2:? 3C62<D[” D96 D2:5] “(6 7:?5 2? 24E:G:EJ D@ E96J’C6 ?@E D:EE:?8 2E E96:C 56D< E96 6?E:C6 E:>6] x A=2J 2 =@E @7 >FD:4[ 5:776C6?E 86?C6D]”k^AmkAm$96 7:?5D E96 >FD:4 2?5 D9@CE 3C62<D 96=AD 96C DEF56?ED 7@4FD 2?5 =62C? E96 92C56C 4@?46AED 62D:6C]k^AmkAm(96EDE@?6 H2D BF:E6 DFCAC:D65 H:E9 E96 %62496C @7 E96 *62C 2H2C5]k^AmkAm“x 925 ?@ :562[” D96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Teacher Of The Year Tyneshia Whetstone Benjamin Russell High School Algebra Ii Math Education High School Teacher Music In Classroom Brain Breaks Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Love’s coming to Alexander City Russell buildings to be demolished, making room for development Stephens names final Teacher of the Year City water crews working 24/7 on water issue COACH OF THE YEAR: Trey Fetner continues Reeltown’s dominance in first year Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° 85° / 59° 12 AM 65° 1 AM 64° 2 AM 63° 3 AM 64° 4 AM 63° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.