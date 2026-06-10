Featured Church of Christ’s Lunch Bunch learning to give back Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 10, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alexander City Church of Christ pastor Brendan Chance believes in servant leadership.He believes in it so much, he wants to pass that along to the youth of his church. Buy Now Alexander City Church of Christ's Lunch Bunch learned how to wash cars Thursday during its day of giving back. Gwen Bishop / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x AFE 2 3:8 7@4FD @? D6CG:46 H@C< 2?5 76==@HD9:A E9:D DF>>6C[” r92?46 D2:5] “xVG6 5@?6 D@>6 DEF77 @77 2?5 @? E9C@F89@FE E96 J62CD[ 3FE E9:D :D E96 7:CDE E:>6 H6VG6 :?E6?E:@?2==J A=2??65 E@ D6CG6]”k^AmkAm%96 8C@FA A=2?D E@ >66E 6G6CJ %9FCD52J E9:D DF>>6C 7@C =F?49[ E96? DA6?5 E96 C6DE @7 E96 27E6C?@@? :? D6CG:46] %96 8C@FA :D 42==:?8 E96>D6=G6D {F?49 qF?49]k^AmkAm{2DE H66<[ r92?46 2?5 2 76H @E96C 25F=E 49FC49 >6>36CD E@@< 2 8C@FA @7 D:IE9 E@ `aE9 8C256CD E@ 2 D6?:@C >6>36C @7 E96 49FC49VD 9@>6 2?5 4=62?65 FA E96:C J2C5] }6IE H66< E96J H:== 8@ E@ 2?@E96C 49FC49 >6>36C’D 9@>6 2?5 5@ E96 D2>6 E9:?8]k^AmkAm%9:D H66<[ E96 8C@FA H2D965 >6>36CDV G69:4=6D]k^AmkAm“(6 <:?5 @7 E2<6 :E 7@C 8C2?E65 E92E 6G6CJ3@5J <?@HD 9@H E@ H2D9 J@FC 42C[” r92?46 D2:5] “x? E9:D 86?6C2E:@? E92E 5@6D?VE 86E @FE 2D >F49 2D AC6G:@FD 86?6C2E:@?D 5@[ E6249:?8 E96> E@ 5@ D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E9:D >2J36 92D >@C6 36?67:E E92? H6 6G6C 2AAC64:2E65]”k^Am Buy Now kAmw6 D2:5 E96 J@F?8 8C@FA 925 E@ 36 E2F89E 9@H E@ H2D9 2 42C[ DE2CE:?8 2E E96 E@A 2?5 H@C<:?8 E96:C H2J 5@H?]k^AmkAmxE H2D E96 D2>6 E9:?8 96 D2H =2DE H66< H96? E96 8C@FA 4=62?65 FA 2 J2C5]k^AmkAm“%96J FD65 2 76H E@@=D E@ 96=A H:E9 E96 4=62C:?8 @7 E96 H@@5 =:?6[” r92?46 D2:5] “x 5@?VE E9:?< D@>6 @7 E96> 925 6G6C D66? D@>6 @7 E92E DEF77 367@C6]” k^AmkAm$F>>6C :?E6C? 2?5 u2F=<?6C &?:G6CD:EJ DEF56?E s2G:5 (2E6C9@FD6 96=AD E@ 8F:56 E96 J@FE9 5FC:?8 E96:C D6CG:46 52JD]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< WE9:D :DX 2 8C62E :562[” (2E6C9@FD6 D2:5] “x H2?E65 E@ 92G6 D@>6E9:?8 8@:?8 @? E9C@F89@FE E96 H66<[ ?@E ;FDE @? $F?52JD 2?5 (65?6D52JD[ E@ 92G6 E96 <:5D 86E E@86E96C[ 92G6 D@>6 76==@HD9:A 2?5 {F?49 qF?49 :D 2 8C62E E:>6 E@ 2=D@ 5@ D6CG:46] xEVD 2 8@@5 AC@8C2> E92E H6 92G6 8@:?8 @?]”k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96 49:=5C6? H:== =62C? ?6H D<:==D[ r92?46 D2:5 E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E E9:?8 7@C 9:> :D DE:== =62C?:?8 9@H E@ 36 D6CG2?E =6256CD]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 ECJ:?8 E@ 56G6=@A D6CG2?E =6256CD[ ?@E ;FDE A6@A=6 H9@ D:E 324< 2?5 86E D6CG65 2?5 ?@E ;FDE A6@A=6 H9@ 8:G6 @C56CD[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm“%CJ:?8 E@ E6249 E96> ECF6 =6256CD9:A :D D6CG2?E =6256CD9:A[ 2?5 9@A67F==J `_ J62CD :? E96 7FEFC6 E96JV== 36 E96 @?6D @FE 96C6 96=A:?8 J@F?86C A6@A=6 H2D9 42CD[ 4=62C H92E6G6C 8C@F?5 @C H92E6G6C :E >2J 36] %96 C62= E9:?8 :D E@ >@56= 2?5 E@ D9@H E96> 9@H E@ 36 D6CG2?E =6256CD]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Servant Leadership Youth Group Community Service Volunteering Church Lunch Bunch Mentoring Fellowship Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BRHS graduate earns Yale degree Love’s coming to Alexander City COACH OF THE YEAR: Trey Fetner continues Reeltown’s dominance in first year The 2026 All-Outlook baseball team Stephens names final Teacher of the Year Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 88° 89° / 69° 6 PM 88° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 81° 9 PM 78° 10 PM 77° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.