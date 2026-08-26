Almost since Day 1 after taking his oath of office last November, Alexander City Mayor Mike Densmore has been talking about the need to plan all city projects and goals.

About a month ago, Densmore welcomed visitors to view the live, ever-changing Gantt charts located around the municipal complex.

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The Alexander City’s Gantt charts are on display in the municipal complex. The charts cover all projects that need to be completed in the next five years.