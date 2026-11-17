Featured Clean up sees good turnout, lots of trash Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Nov 17, 2026 Nov 17, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Longtime Renew Our Rivers coordinator Steve Robinson was pleased with the number of volunteers and the amount of garbage that was picked up during the two-day clean up event.The ROR cleanup was held this past Friday and Saturday, with volunteers spread all over Tallapoosa County and the Lake Martin area. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“x H@F=5 D2J WH6 A:4<65X FA `[f__ A@F?5D W@7 82C3286X[” #@3:?D@? D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 6DE:>2E65 afd G@=F?E66CD H6C6 =@42E65 2E (:?5 rC66< $E2E6 !2C<[ z@H2=:82 |2C:?2 q@2E #2>A[ v@2E xD=2?5[ %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D v:C=D #2?49[ #62= xD=2?5[ #66=E@H? w:89 $49@@=[ s:I:6 $2:=:?8 r=F3[ w:89H2J d_ ?62C $E:==H2E6CD[ $:886C’D $E@C6 2C62 2?5 r@F?EJ #@25 bc]k^AmkAm#FDD6== {2?5D 2=D@ 96=5 :ED 2??F2= ~C2?86 $9:CE s2J[ 2?5 #@3:?D@? D2:5 23@FE b_ 6>A=@J66D A:4<65 FA EC2D9 @? 2 =@?8 DEC6E49 @? w:89H2J eb $@FE9]k^Am Members of Junior Lake Martin Leadership worked with Lake Martin Tourism to clean up Goat Island during the weekend’s Renew Our Rivers cleanup. Shaylee Moore / TPI kAmp=E9@F89 E96C6 H2D 2 =@E @7 A@F?5286 @7 EC2D9 A:4<65 FA[ #@3:?D@? D2:5 E92E ?F>36C 42? 36 >:D=625:?8]k^AmkAm“s@H? 2C@F?5 E96 (:?5 rC66< 2C62[ E96C6 H2D 2 A255=6 3@2E E92E H2D E2<6? @FE @7 2 D=@F89[” 96 D2:5] “%96J 8@E 2== E96 H2E6C @FE @7 :E 2?5 E@H65 :E 324< E@ (:?5 rC66<] $@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E92E :D 962GJ]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 @E96C :E6>D E92E 255 E@ E96 H6:89E :?4=F56 @=5 E:C6D[ A:646D 7C@> A:6CD 2?5 6G6? 3C@<6? 3F@JD]k^AmkAm“x? 255:E:@? E@ E92E[ H6 A:4< FA 2 =@E @7 DE2?52C5 EC2D9 E92E A6@A=6 5C@A[” #@3:?D@? D2:5]k^AmkAm{2<6 |2CE:? %@FC:D> 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C $2?5C2 uF==6C H2?E65 E@ 4=62? v@2E xD=2?5 2?5 H@C<65 H:E9 3@E9 p=232>2 !@H6C 2?5 E96 yF?:@C {6256CD9:A {2<6 |2CE:? E62> E@ >2<6 E92E 92AA6?]k^AmkAm“%96 yF?:@C {6256CD9:A {2<6 |2CE:? AC@;64E 925 366? 7@C E96 =2DE D6G6C2= J62CD #6?6H ~FC #:G6CD 4=62?FA[” uF==6C D2:5] “(6 6?=:DE65 E96 8C@FA E@ 4@>6 36 2 A2CE @7 FD 4=62?:?8 FA v@2E xD=2?5] $E6G6 #@3:?D@? H2D G6CJ :?DECF>6?E2= :? 86EE:?8 FD 2 4@FA=6 @7 p=232>2 !@H6C EC2D9 3@2ED]k^AmkAm$96 D2:5 {2<6 |2CE:? %@FC:D> 25@AE65 v@2E xD=2?5 E@ <66A :E 4=62?[ 3FE H:E9 2 DE277 @7 @?=J E9C66[ uF==6C D2:5 4=62?:?8 E96 f_\D@>6E9:?8\24C6 :D=2?5 :D 2 =@E 7@C E9C66 A6@A=6 E@ >2:?E2:?]k^AmkAm“(6 DA6?E W$2EFC52JX >@C?:?8 4=62?:?8 FA 2E v@2E xD=2?5[ 2?5 DFCAC:D:?8=J[ E96 :D=2?5 H2D AC6EEJ 4=62?[” D96 D2:5] “(6 8@E AC@323=J 6:89E 328D @C D@ @7 EC2D9] xV> 8F6DD:?8 D@>6 A6@A=6 92G6 ;FDE DE@AA65 W@? E96 :D=2?5X 2?5 4=62?65]”k^AmkAmuF==6C D2:5 D96 2=D@ 8@E A6C>:DD:@? 7C@> p=232>2 !@H6C E@ A=246 2 =2C86 7:36C8=2DD 8@2E @? E96 :D=2?5 E@ 8@ H:E9 E96 E@FC:D> 56A2CE>6?EVD {@DE v@2ED :?:E:2E:G6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Renew Our Rivers Lake Martin Goat Island Volunteers Trash Cleanup Community Service Environment Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular HBS standout signs to play college softball ACPD, JGPD & TCSO police reports Nov. 2-10 Wildcats overcome rough start to down Spanish Fort Newest chamber leader understands task ahead County schools receive A from state Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° Cloudy68° / 54° 2 PM 68° 3 PM 68° 4 PM 67° 5 PM 65° 6 PM 63° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.