At the Town of New Site’s council meeting Monday night, Mayor Phil Blasingame reported the expansion of the Health Partners of New Site is going well.

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Construction is underway for an addition to Health Partners of New Site. The expansion is excepted to be completed in September.

Construction of the 757-square-foot addition will include an additional exam room, an X-ray area and office space and is scheduled to be completed Sept. 17.