Featured Top Story Collapsed sewage lines being repaired Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 4, 2026 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While most Alexander City residents are aware of the construction zone on Cherokee Road, two other storm water lines around the city have also collapsed. Buy Now City crews are repairing sewage lines in several locations around Alexander City including Cherokee Road. Repairs in this area are expected to take about two weeks. Gwen Bishop / TPI The damage has also caused a slow in traffic in those areas. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6VG6 925 E9C66 4@==2AD6D :? E96 =2DE E9C66 H66<D[” |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6 E@=5 E96 r:EJ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ r:EJ r@F?4:= @? |@?52J ?:89E 2E :ED C68F=2C=J D4965F=65 >66E:?8] “(6 925 2 4@==2AD65 =:?6 5@H? @? r96C@<66] (6 925 2 u@C6DE #@25 =:?6 4@==2AD6 2== E96 H2J @FE 24C@DD E96 C@25] *@F 42?VE 8@ E9C@F89 u@C6DE #@25 r:C4=6 :? $AC:?89:== C:89E ?@H]”k^AmkAm%96 >2J@C D2:5 E96 A=2?D 2C6 E@ 92G6 E96 D6H286 =:?6D 2=@?8 r96C@<66 #@25 C6A=2465 3J E96 6?5 @7 ?6IE H66< 2?5 u@C6DE #@25 DE@C> H2E6C =:?6 C6A2:C65 3J E96 6?5 @7 E9:D H66<]k^AmkAm%96 7:?2= 4@==2AD6 H2D 2 DE@C> H2E6C A:A6 2=@?8D:56 |2CE:? {FE96C z:?8 q@F=6G2C5 :? 7C@?E @7 r@@A6C #64 r6?E6C]k^AmkAm}@E @?=J 92G6 E96 4C6HD 366? H@C<:?8 E@ C6A2:C E96 4@==2AD65 =:?6D[ 3FE 2=D@ 925 E@ H@C< 2E @?6 @7 E96 4:EJ’D AF>A:?8 DE2E:@?D]k^AmkAm“~FC AF>A DE2E:@? 3=6H @FE @G6C :? E96 $AC:?89:== AF>A DE2E:@? 2?5 925 E@ 36 C6A2:C65 H:E9:? E96 =2DE E9C66 H66<D[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “*@F 4@FA=6 2== E92E[ E96D6 2C6 E9:?8D E92E ;FDE WH6X 42?VE <66A @? <66A:?8 @?]”k^AmkAm%96 C6A2:CD 3682? 2=@?8D:56 r96C@<66 #@25 @? |@?52J >@C?:?8 2?5 2C6 6IA64E65 E@ =2DE 7@C EH@ H66<D] %96C6 :D 4FCC6?E=J @?6 =2?6 @A6? :? E96 27764E65 2C62]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sewage Line Collapse Infrastructure Repair Storm Water Pipe Road Closure Public Works Traffic Delay Cherokee Road Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Love’s coming to Alexander City Russell buildings to be demolished, making room for development Stephens names final Teacher of the Year City water crews working 24/7 on water issue The 2026 All-Outlook softball team Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 61° 82° / 54° 12 AM 62° 1 AM 60° 2 AM 60° 3 AM 61° 4 AM 60° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.