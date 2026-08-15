With the 2027 fiscal year budget right around the corner, the Coosa County Commission has started the planning process with roads and appropriations topping the agenda during August’s monthly meeting.

After hearing from Horseshoe Bend Regional Library director Samantha Godsy requesting $2,500 and commission chairman Lamar Daugherty reading a letter from the Coosa County Conservation District requesting $1,500, the bulk of the meeting revolved around funding roadwork for the upcoming fiscal year.