With the 2027 fiscal year budget right around the corner, the Coosa County Commission has started the planning process with roads and appropriations topping the agenda during August’s monthly meeting.
After hearing from Horseshoe Bend Regional Library director Samantha Godsy requesting $2,500 and commission chairman Lamar Daugherty reading a letter from the Coosa County Conservation District requesting $1,500, the bulk of the meeting revolved around funding roadwork for the upcoming fiscal year.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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