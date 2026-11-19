Featured Coosa swears in commissioners Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Nov 19, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After an official swearing in of both returning commissioners and new District 5 commissioner Dillon Adams, the Coosa County Commission set about with its normal business.The first order of business was setting up the rules and leadership of the new commission. Coosa County Commission’s new administrator Jillian Crumbley made her first appearance at the commission meeting Wednesday morning. Gwen Bishop / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAms:DEC:4E ` 4@>>:DD:@?6C y@9? u@C3FD H2D D6=64E65 2D 492:C>2?] !C6G:@FD G:46 492:C>2? s:DEC:4E b 4@>>:DD:@?6C qC2?5@? s2G:D H2D ?@>:?2E65 7@C G:46 492:C>2?[ 3FE u@C3FD ?@>:?2E65 s:DEC:4E c 4@>>:DD:@?6C |2EE96H #62>D 5F6 E@ 9:D 2G2:=23:=:EJ] #62>D H2D F=E:>2E6=J G@E65 :? 2D G:46 492:C>2?]k^AmkAmp 3C:67 5:D4FDD:@? @? >@G:?8 E96 4@>>:DD:@?VD >66E:?8 E:>6 E@ c A]>][ 3FE 4@F?EJ 2EE@C?6J y@9? z6==6J y@9?D@? ?@E65 E96 6IEC2 6IA6?D6 :? <66A:?8 D64FC:EJ 2E E96 4@FCE9@FD6[ 2D H6== 2D 4@F?EJ 6>A=@J66D 8@:?8 :?E@ @G6CE:>6 E@ 2EE6?5 E96 >66E:?8D] %96 4@>>:DD:@? G@E65 E@ <66A E96 >66E:?8D 2E h 2]>]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@? 2=D@ 5:D4FDD65 E96 a_af 9@=:52J 42=6?52C[ H9:49 :?4=F565 2 A2:5 52J @77 7@C 6>A=@J66D @? E96 uC:52J 27E6C %92?<D8:G:?8]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< H6 D9@F=5 8:G6 E96> E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ E2<6 2 G242E:@? 52J[ @C FD6 4@>A E:>6[ @C 2?J <:?5 @7 !%~ 7@C E96 aeE9 :?DE625 @7 FD A2J:?8 E96> E@ 36 @77 @? 2 ?@?\9@=:52J 52J[” u@C3FD D2:5] “x D2:5 62C=:6C H6VC6 H@C<:?8 @? 2 E:89E 3F586E]”k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?ik^AmkAm• pH2C565 2 3:5 E@ v2CJ x?8C2> vC25:?8 2?5 !2G:?8 7@C Safh[db_ 7@C E96 A2G:?8 @7 r@F?EJ #@25 cg E@ E96 %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ =:?6]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 2 Se__ 4=@E9:?8 2==@H2?46 7@C 6249 r@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 56AFEJ]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 :DDF:?8 p==6? ~:= 7F6= 42C5D E@ 4@F?EJ 6>A=@J66D] u@C3FD D2:5 E9:D H2D 2?@E96C >@?6J\D2G:?8 >@G6]k^AmkAm“uF6=>2? :D 2 |2DE6C42C5 4@>A2?J[” 96 D2:5] “(6 86E 492C865 WSad_X >@?E9=J D6CG:46 766D] xEVD ?@E 2 =@42= @A6C2E:@?] W(:E9 p==6? ~:=X 6G6CJ3@5J H@C<D @77 @7 2 A6CD@?2= :56?E:7:42E:@? ?F>36C[ 2?5 D@ H6 <?@H H9@ :D 86EE:?8 82D] p== @7 %:> p==6?VD DE@C6D 92G6 DFCG6:==2?46[ D@ :7 H6 6G6C 766= E92E D@>6E9:?8VD 36:?8 23FD65 @C D@>6E9:?8VD 8@:?8 @?[ E96? H6 42? 2=H2JD 8@ AF== E92E 7@@E286 2?5 =@@< 2?5 D66 H92E E96JVC6 AFEE:?8 82D :?[ H9@VD 86EE:?8 82D]”k^AmkAmu@C3FD 2=D@ D2:5 FD:?8 p==6? ~:= AFED >@?6J 324< :?E@ r@@D2 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 2 A@=:4J C6BF:C:?8 E96 492:C>2? @C G:46 492:C>2? E@ 2AAC@G6 2== AFC492D6D 7C@> t?@49’D w2C5H2C6] %96 4@F?EJ’D ?6H 25>:?:DEC2E@C[ y:==:2? rCF>3=6J[ :D >2CC:65 E@ E96 @H?6C @7 t?@49’D] %96 A@=:4J H2D 2AAC@G65 E@ AC6G6?E 2 4@?7=:4E @7 :?E6C6DE]k^AmkAm• p446AE65 2 a_`h u@C5 tbd_ EC2?DA@CE2E:@? G2? 8:G6? E@ E96 4@F?EJ 7C@> E96 DE2E6 E92E t|p 5:C64E@C $96=5@? wFE496CD@? 2?5 $96C:77 |:4926= w@H6== H@C<65 E@ D64FC6]k^AmkAm• pH2C565 2 Sd[___ 2AAC@AC:2E:@? E@ E96 p=232>2 u@C6DECJ r@>>:DD:@? E92E 925 2=C625J 366? 2AAC@G65]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 4@>>:DD:@? >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C h 2]>] %F6D52J[ s64] g :? E96 4@>>:DD:@? 492>36CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coosa County Commission Commissioners Dillon Adams John Forbus County Government Public Meeting Budget Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular ACPD, JGPD & TCSO police reports Nov. 2-10 HBS standout signs to play college softball Wildcats overcome rough start to down Spanish Fort Newest chamber leader understands task ahead County schools receive A from state Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 59° 69° / 54° 10 PM 59° 11 PM 58° 12 AM 57° 1 AM 56° 2 AM 55° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.