Featured Top Story Former NASA man celebrates 100th birthday Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jul 29, 2026 Jul 29, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Although Mark Kantor didn’t know until a few years ago his dad Frank served in World War II, he was very proud that his dad worked for more than 20 years at NASA.Mark also found it interesting that Calvin Coolidge was president the year his dad was born in 1926. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 8@E E9:D 32??6C 7@C 9:> @7 E9:?8D E92E 92AA6?65 H96? 96 H2D 3@C? :? `hae[ 2?5 r2=G:? r@@=:586 H2D E96 AC6D:56?E[” |2C< D2:5] “x H@F=5?VE 92G6 8F6DD65 E92E]”k^Am Buy Now Frank Kantor, center, celebrates his 100th birthday Friday afternoon surrounded by family. Gwen Bishop / TPI kAmuC2?<[ H9@ 46=63C2E65 E9:D `__E9 3:CE952J H:E9 9:D 72>:=J uC:52J 27E6C?@@?[ D2:5 96 3682? H@C<:?8 2E }p$p :? E96 `he_D 7@C E96 $2EFC? ' AC@8C2> :? E96 3F586E A=2??:?8 56A2CE>6?E] k^AmkAmq@E9 |2C< 2?5 9:D H:76 |:DEJ D2:5 uC2?< ?@E @?=J H2D 2 ?F>36CD >2?[ 3FE 2=D@ 6?;@J65 H@C5D[ DA6?5:?8 E:>6 :? 9:D J@F?86C 52JD D@=G:?8 E96 =2C86C[ >@C6 4@>A=:42E65 4C@DDH@C5 AFKK=6D]k^AmkAm“(96? x >6E 9:> 96 2D<65 >6 ‘s@ J@F <?@H H92E G:4:DD:EF56 >62?Dn’” |:DEJ D2:5] “x H2D =:<6 ‘{6E >6 E9:?<] }@[ x 5@?VE E9:?< D@]’ w6 42? 7:== @FE W2 4C@DDH@C5 AFKK=6X :>>65:2E6=J 3642FD6 96 <?@HD D@ >F49 G@423F=2CJ] w6 92D 2? :?4C65:3=6 G@423F=2CJ]”k^AmkAm|2C< D2:5 :E H2D?’E ;FDE ?F>36CD 2?5 H@C5D E92E uC2?< H2D :?E6C6DE65 :? — 96 92D 2 C62==J 8@@5 >6>@CJ]k^AmkAm“w6 :D D92CA 2D 2 E24<[ 96VD DFA6C D>2CE[ =:<6 @G6C E96 >@@? D>2CE[” |2C< D2:5] “~?6 %92?<D8:G:?8 H6 H6C6 E2=<:?8 23@FE 2 =F?2C 64=:AD6 E92E H2D 4@>:?8 FA[ 2?5 >J 525 H2D =:<6[ ‘x C6>6>36C H96? x H2D D6G6? J62CD @=5[ E96C6 H2D 2 =F?2C 64=:AD6[ 2?5 96 D2:5 E96 52E6[ 2?5 E96? 96 D2:5 :E H2D @? 2 %F6D52J 2E `` @V4=@4<] (6 v@@8=65 :E[ 2?5 DFC6 6?@F89[ 96 C6>6>36C65 :E 6I24E=J]”k^AmkAmp?@E96C @7 uC2?<’D A2DD:@?D @G6C E96 J62CD D66>:?8=J 925 ?@E9:?8 E@ 5@ H:E9 ?F>36CD @C H@C5D]k^AmkAm“x 2=D@ 7@==@H65 6G6CJ 32D632== 82>6 :? E96 >2;@C =628F6D[” uC2?< D2:5] “x <?6H E96 A=2J6CD[ H92E A@D:E:@? E96J A=2J65[ H92E E96:C 32EE:?8 2G6C286 H2D] x <?6H 2== @7 E9@D6 E9:?8D] x 5@?VE <?@H H9J] x 925 2 3C@E96C H9@ 5:5 A=2J 32D632==[ 3FE x 5:5?VE A=2J 32D632== >JD6=7 2E 2==]”k^AmkAmuC2?< 36=:6G6D 9:D :?E6C6DE :? 32D632== DE6>>65 7C@> E96 #qxD] p?5 H9:=6 96 5:5 7@==@H 2== E96 |{q E62>D[ 9:D 72G@C:E6 A=2J6C H2D $E2? |FD:2=]k^AmkAm“%96 @?=J >2;@C =628F6 82>6D x H6?E E@ H6C6 :? q@DE@? 2?5 r9:428@[” 96 D2:5] “x =:G65 :? r9:428@ 7@C 2 H9:=6[ D@ x H6?E E@ 82>6D]”k^AmkAmw:D 72G@C:E6 E62>n s6EC@:E %:86CD]k^AmkAm|2C< D2:5 :E H2D ;FDE 2 76H J62CD 28@ H96? 96 =62C?65 9:D 525 H2D 2 (@C=5 (2C xx G6E6C2?]k^AmkAm“w6 H2D :? E96 }2GJ[” |2C< D2:5] “x 5:5?VE <?@H E9:D 8C@H:?8 FA] x 8@E 2 42== 7C@> r92A>2?’D W}FCD:?8 w@>6X @?6 52J] $2:5 ‘J@FC 525VD 6?E6CE2:?:?8 6G6CJ@?6 H:E9 2 92C>@?:42]’ x D2:5 J@FVC6 E2=<:?8 23@FE D@>63@5J 6=D6[ >J 525 ?6G6C A=2J65 E96 92C>@?:42 2== >J =:76] $FC6 6?@F89[ x 42>6 FA 96C6 2?5 x D2:5[ ‘s25[ x F?56CDE2?5 J@FVC6 A=2J:?8 92C>@?:42 7@C 6G6CJ3@5J] (96? 5:5 J@F =62C? E@ A=2J 92C>@?:42n’ w6 D2:5 ‘(96? x H2D @? 2 D9:A :? E96 }2GJ]’”k^AmkAmuC2?< :D E96 J@F?86DE @7 ?:?6 49:=5C6? 2?5 DE:== 92D EH@ =:G:?8 D:3=:?8D]k^AmkAm“w6 ?6G6C E2=<D 23@FE 9:>D6=7[” |:DEJ D2:5] “w6 2=H2JD 2D<D ‘w@H 2C6 JV2== 2?5 H92EVD 8@:?8 @?]’ w6 C6>6>36CD 6G6CJ <:5 2?5 6G6CJ 8C2?549:=5 2?5 42==D E96> 3J ?2>6 6G6CJ 4@?G6CD2E:@?]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Frank Kantor Nasa Centenarian World War Ii Veteran Saturn V Program Family Celebration Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Council interviews for city attorney position Reyes to represent ACS at district, state levels ACPD and TCSO police reports July 14-23 2 former Tallapoosa County residents to serve on state education commission Goodwater filmmaker premieres first local movie Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 88° Mostly Cloudy88° / 68° 2 PM 90° 3 PM 91° 4 PM 90° 5 PM 90° 6 PM 88° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.