It’s not crazy to say this one is all for the marbles. That is, if the marbles are the Class 5A Region 2 crown. 

Pike Road, holding a 5-1 overall record and a perfect 4-0 region record, is coming to Martin-Savarese Stadium to duke it out with Benjamin Russell, with a mirroring 4-0 region record. The two 4-0 region records sit firmly at the top of the region, with Russell County and Wetumpka sitting beneath as the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. 

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell receiver Jamichael Greer (10) and the Wildcats will face off against another undefeated region opponent this Thursday. Pike Road holds a 4-0 Class 5A Region 2 record, with this week's game being the deciding factor for the Region title.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell's Eli Long (5) and the Wildcats will face a Pike Road offense that is averaging 48 points per game. The Benjamin Russell defense is allowing only 12.2 points per game.