Give thanks: Adopt a dispatcher Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Apr 8, 2026 50 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save While firemen, paramedics and law enforcement are the face of first responders, there are people behind the scenes that don’t get the same recognition — the dispatchers.“They are the first first responders,” Tallapoosa 911 director Mike Eubanks said. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmq67@C6 2?J 6>6C86?4J 96=A 42? 2CC:G6 @? 2 D46?6[ 2 5:DA2E496C 92D E@ 56E6C>:?6 H9@ :D 8@:?8 H96C6 2?5 7@C H92E C62D@? D@ E96 C:89E 96=A 42? 2CC:G6 2D BF:4<=J 2D A@DD:3=6]k^Am kAm%@ 9@?@C E96D6 369:?5\E96\D46?6D 96C@6D[ %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D s6A2CE>6?E’D z:> r@E?6J :D 4@@C5:?2E:?8 2? p5@AE 2 s:DA2E496C :? 9@?@C @7 }2E:@?2= !F3=:4 $276EJ %6=64@>>F?:42E@CD (66< pAC:= `a\`g]k^AmkAm%96 p5@AE 2 s:DA2E496C 6G6?E 2==@HD E96 4@>>F?:EJ E@ DFAA@CE 2== h`` 5:DA2E496CD :? E96 4@F?EJ 5FC:?8 E96 H66< 3J D6?5:?8 ?@E6D[ D?24<D 2?5 D>2== 8:7ED]k^AmkAm“Ws:DA2E496CDX 2C6 369:?5 E96 D46?6D 2?5 D@>6E:>6D 7@C8@EE6?[” tF32?<D D2:5] “%9:D C6>:?5D FD 9@H :>A@CE2?E E96J 2C6 :? AF3=:4 D276EJ]”k^AmkAmqFD:?6DD6D[ 72>:=:6D @C :?5:G:5F2=D 42? D:8? FA E9C@F89 %r$~ 2?5 25@AE @?6 5:DA2E496C[ 2 D9:7E @C E96 6?E:C6 46?E6C] %9@D6 25@AE:?8 H:== C646:G6 2 =:DE H:E9 E96 5:DA2E496CD’ 72G@C:E6 D?24<D 2?5 @E96C E9:?8D]k^AmkAmr@==64E65 :E6>D H:== ?665 E@ 36 5C@AA65 @77 2E E96 %r$~ 3J pAC:= h]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E r@E?6J 2D kDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6Qmk2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ>2:=E@i=2<:>bboJ29@@]4@>Qm=2<:>bboJ29@@]4@>k^2mk^DA2?m[ @C C6249 96C @? E96 %r$~ u2463@@< A286]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dispatcher 911 Public Safety Adopt A Dispatcher Community Support Tallapoosa County Recognition Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case No bond ordered for alleged double murderers 2 left dead in Monday shooting Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 69° 74° / 48° 7 PM 68° 8 PM 64° 9 PM 61° 10 PM 59° 11 PM 59° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.