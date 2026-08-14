To build a championship-winning team, it does not happen overnight. It doesn’t take a week, a month or heck, even a year. It’s a slow burn that starts in the offseason, in the weightroom and when no one is watching. 

Horseshoe Bend coach Shenan Motley knows that all too well, hence why he’s appeared in two state title games — winning Wadley’s first state title ever in 2024. Now, he brings that same championship mentality to New Site, and the effects are apparent. 

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