To build a championship-winning team, it does not happen overnight. It doesn’t take a week, a month or heck, even a year. It’s a slow burn that starts in the offseason, in the weightroom and when no one is watching.
Horseshoe Bend coach Shenan Motley knows that all too well, hence why he’s appeared in two state title games — winning Wadley’s first state title ever in 2024. Now, he brings that same championship mentality to New Site, and the effects are apparent.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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