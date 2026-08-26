The Generals gained momentum, faltered for a little, then gained it all right back by the end of things.

In the season opener, which doubled up as the home opener, the Horseshoe Bend volleyball team took home a 3-1 win over Benjamin Russell on Monday.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Horseshoe Bend's Harper Hunter, left, and Janie Clark, right, attempt to block a spike attempt from Benjamin Russell's Gabby McKinney on Monday.