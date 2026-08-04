Featured It’s never too late to do something new Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Aug 4, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dwanda Lindsey just stepped out on a limb.On Friday afternoon, Lindsey celebrated the grand opening of her business A2Z Jewels and Things. Buy Now A2Z Jewels and Things celebrated its grand opening Friday afternoon. Owner Dwanda Lindsey celebrated the day with friends, family and many members of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce. Gwen Bishop / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(92E >2<6D E9:D 6IEC2 DA64:2= :D E9:D :D 96C 7:CDE E:>6 2E CF??:?8 2 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAm“x EFC?65 ea yF=J a[” D96 D2:5] “%9:D :D ?6H 7@C >6]”k^AmkAm{:?5D6J D2:5 D96 @C:8:?2==J DE2CE65 D>2==[ ;FDE D6==:?8 72D9:@? :E6>D @FE @7 96C 9@>6]k^AmkAm“x DE2CE65 @FE D6==:?8 D:>A=6 DEF77 7C@> E96 9@FD6[” D96 D2:5] “pD x D2H :E H2D AC@8C6DD:?8[ D@ x ;FDE H6?E 7@C 2 A=6586 2?5 ;FDE H6?E @? 2?5 5:5 2? {{r 2?5 ;FDE DE2CE65 86EE:?8 2 3FD:?6DD ?2>6 2?5 6G6CJE9:?8]”k^AmkAm{:?5D6J DE2CE65 D6==:?8 AC@5F4ED 23@FE EH@ J62CD 28@[ E96? D6E FA 2 D9@A 2E 96C 9@>6 2?5 92D?’E =@@<65 324<]k^AmkAm“x ;FDE 3FJ H92E E96J =:<6[ H92E6G6C E96J 2D< >6 7@C[” D96 D2:5] “x 92G6 AC6EEJ 8@@5 4FDE@>6CD] x7 x 86E :E[ E96J 4@>6 :?]”k^AmkAm{:?5D6J’D @=56DE 3C@E96C[ uC655:6 (:==:2>D@?[ 2=@?8 H:E9 @E96C >6>36CD @7 96C 72>:=J 92G6 366? DFAA@CE:?8 96C 5FC:?8 E9:D 6?562G@C]k^AmkAm“$96VD 366? H@C<:?8 92C5[ E2=<:?8 23@FE :E[” 96 D2:5] “xE E@@< 2 =@E @7 H@C< @? 96C 2?5 96C 9FD32?5VD A2CE] p =@E @7 EC:2=D 2?5 EC:3F=2E:@?[ D96 62C?65[ :E H2D?VE 8:G6? E@ 96C] x 2> D@ AC@F5 @7 96C]”k^AmkAm{:?5D6J D6==D 2 G2C:6EJ @7 72D9:@? AC@5F4ED]k^AmkAm“x D6== AFCD6D[” D96 D2:5] “x 92G6 4@=@8?6[ A6C7F>6[ H2==6ED[ ;6H6=CJ[ H2E496D\J@F ?2>6 :E[ x 92G6]k^AmkAm{:?5D6J 2=D@ H@C<D 2E p#x$t[ D@ pa+ y6H6=D 2?5 %9:?8D H:== 36 @A6?:?8 :? E96 6G6?:?8D 5FC:?8 A2CE @7 E96 H66<] w@FCD H:== 36 c\e A]>][ |@?52J[ (65?6D52J 2?5 uC:52J] $96 @776CD 6IE6?565 9@FCD %F6D52J 2?5 %9FCD52J[ H9:49 :D 96=A7F= E@ @E96CD E92E H@C<] w@FCD H:== 36 `` 2]>]\e A ]>][ %F6D52J[ %9FCD52J 2?5 $2EFC52J]k^AmkAmpa+ y6H6=D 2?5 %9:?8D :D =@42E65 2E `d`e #@@D6G6=E sC][ p=6I2?56C r:EJ]k^AmkAm{:?5D6J 92D 2? 24E:G6 u2463@@< A286 H96C6 D96 2=D@ 9@DED =:G6 6G6?ED @? $F?52J ?:89ED[ 2D H6== 2D 2 =@E @7 8:G62H2JD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entrepreneur Small Business Fashion Accessories Jewelry Women In Business Grand Opening Family Support Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 2 arrested for trafficking marijuana Council interviews for city attorney position City to keep public nuisance issues in-house 2 former Tallapoosa County residents to serve on state education commission BRHS assistant principal to take helm at RJHS Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 86° / 70° 9 PM 76° 10 PM 75° 11 PM 74° 12 AM 73° 1 AM 73° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.