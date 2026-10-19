JGPD and TCSO police reports Oct. 15 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Oct 19, 2026 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Jackson’s Gap Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm• (:==:2> q=24<3FC?[ c_[ @7 y24<D@?’D v2A H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 7@FCE9\568C66 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAm• #@>2? v@>6K[ ah[ @7 ~A6=:<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C @3DECF4E:?8 8@G6C?>6?E2= @A6C2E:@?D]k^AmkAm• *@2?5CJ {@A6K[ `h[ @7 ~A6=:<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C @3DECF4E:?8 8@G6C?>6?E2= @A6C2E:@?D]k^AmkAm• u@FCE9\568C66 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ H2D C6A@CE65 @? E96 ca__ 3=@4< @7 |25H:?5 #@25]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D s6A2CE>6?Ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m~4E] `dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p=2J29 r@==F>[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Report Arrest Crime Theft Of Property Obstructing Governmental Operations Driving Under The Influence TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Jackson’s Gap makes major purchase Gunshots fired near Lake Martin Beach Club Residents push for animal control answers Utility payment ordinance to be enforced A HAUNTED RENOVATION: Local designer competes in decorating series Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 64° Sunny70° / 43° 6 PM 64° 7 PM 58° 8 PM 55° 9 PM 52° 10 PM 50° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.