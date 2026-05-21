It’s no secret the City of Alexander City is behind on its audits, but it’s quickly catching up.

The 2023 audit was officially approved by the city council last week, but there were several areas of concern. However, there was one big improvement.

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During a called meeting of the Alexander City council, Mayor Mike Densmore talks about safety during the city's State of Emergency which takes effect Monday.

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