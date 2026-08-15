Even within the Democratic party, there are different viewpoints and angles of looking at things. But there are four things all Democrats agree on — at least according to Lee McInnis, the Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in District 3 of Alabama.

“No. 1, we agree that it's the role of the government to uplift the workers and not protect the profits of multinational corporations; that doesn't seem that hard to me,” McInnis said during a campaign event in Tallapoosa County on Saturday afternoon. “We believe that everyone in this country deserves health care, and that the best person to make a healthcare decision for a woman is that woman. We believe that public education is the silver bullet that can solve so many of our problems. So we believe that every child in this nation deserves a free, quality education delivered in a safe environment. 

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Ashley Stephens / Special to TPI Lee McInnis is the Democractic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 3, running against incumbent Mike Rogers.

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