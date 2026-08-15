Even within the Democratic party, there are different viewpoints and angles of looking at things. But there are four things all Democrats agree on — at least according to Lee McInnis, the Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in District 3 of Alabama.
“No. 1, we agree that it's the role of the government to uplift the workers and not protect the profits of multinational corporations; that doesn't seem that hard to me,” McInnis said during a campaign event in Tallapoosa County on Saturday afternoon. “We believe that everyone in this country deserves health care, and that the best person to make a healthcare decision for a woman is that woman. We believe that public education is the silver bullet that can solve so many of our problems. So we believe that every child in this nation deserves a free, quality education delivered in a safe environment.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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