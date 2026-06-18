The days of double-dipping for Lee Wagoner on the Benjamin Russell sidelines are going to look a little different for the foreseeable future. He confirmed he will be stepping down from his role as both the boys and girls soccer coach, with Lucan Yates and Heather Tidwell stepping in to fill his place.
“I've been in education for 25 years now; I've been a head coach since 2009,” Wagoner said. “It just felt like it was the right time for a change in my life. My children have gotten older; they're starting new chapters in their lives. It felt like it was the right time.”
TORNADO WATCH 354 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS
ELMORE LEE MACON
MONTGOMERY PIKE RANDOLPH
RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, AUBURN, EUFAULA,
LANETT, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, ROANOKE,
TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&