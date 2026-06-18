The days of double-dipping for Lee Wagoner on the Benjamin Russell sidelines are going to look a little different for the foreseeable future. He confirmed he will be stepping down from his role as both the boys and girls soccer coach, with Lucan Yates and Heather Tidwell stepping in to fill his place.

“I've been in education for 25 years now; I've been a head coach since 2009,” Wagoner said. “It just felt like it was the right time for a change in my life. My children have gotten older; they're starting new chapters in their lives. It felt like it was the right time.”

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Cliff Williams / TPI Benjamin Russell coach Lee Wagoner