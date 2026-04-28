Featured Level 2 severe weather threat issued TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 28, 2026 Apr 28, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A level 2 severe weather threat has been issued throughout central Alabama beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday and running through 4 a.m. Wednesday.According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, a level 2 threat could include isolated, brief tornadoes; damaging winds and gusts of up to 60 mph; and up to a quarter-size hail. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%9:D E9C62E :?4=F56D %2==2A@@D2[ t=>@C6 2?5 r@@D2 4@F?E:6D] !=62D6 92G6 >F=E:A=6 H2JD E@ C646:G6 H62E96C 2=6CED]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies 1 man dead after Coosa County crash All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School Dadeville grad signs new NFL deal Man’s body found in Mt. Olive Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 61° 67° / 61° 12 PM 63° 1 PM 64° 2 PM 67° 3 PM 72° 4 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.