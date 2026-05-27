Featured Local photographer chooses Europe for retirement Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email May 27, 2026 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save World traveler and professional photographer Scott Baker is about to make a big move to Europe. Buy Now World traveler and professional photographer Scott Baker tells the Alexander City Kiwanis about his upcoming plans to retire in France. Gwen Bishop / TPI Baker is an Alexander City native who has spent most of his adult life living and working around the world, making his living photographing mostly hotels and resorts. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm}@H E92E q2<6C 92D C6E:C65[ 96 92D 564:565 E@ >@G6 E@ |@?EA6==:6C[ uC2?46 :? $6AE6>36C]k^AmkAm“x 92G6 G:D:E65 >@C6 E92? b_ 4@F?EC:6D @? 7:G6 4@?E:?6?ED[” q2<6C E@=5 E96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ z:H2?:D r=F3 %9FCD52J 5FC:?8 :ED C68F=2C H66<=J >66E:?8]k^AmkAm(96? 96 564:565 E@ C6E:C6 @G6CD62D D6G6C2= >@?E9D 28@[ q2<6C D2:5 96 5:5 2 =@E @7 C6D62C49 2?5 AFE 2 =@E @7 E9@F89E :?E@ E96 =:76DEJ=6 96 H2?E65]k^AmkAm“x C62==J 925 E@ 6I2>:?6 H92EVD :>A@CE2?E E@ >6 2?5 H92E 5@ x H2?E :? >J C6E:C6>6?E[” q2<6C D2:5] “x C62=:K65 x ?665 2 4:EJ] xV> ?@E =@@<:?8 7@C 2 492E62F @FE :? E96 >:55=6 @7 ?@H96C6 H96C6 xV5 36 :D@=2E65] x H2?E E@ 92G6 E92E 23:=:EJ E@ 92G6 C625J 4@>>F?:42E:@? 2?5 E96 23:=:EJ E@ D66 2?5 E2=< E@ A6@A=6[ 3FE 2=D@ H2=< 2?5 6IA=@C6] yFDE 52:=J DE:>F=2E:@? :D :>A@CE2?E 7@C >6]”k^AmkAmp7E6C 49@@D:?8 2? 6?G:C@?>6?E 96 76=E 4@>7@CE23=6 H:E9[ q2<6C 2=D@ 925 E@ 4@?D:56C 7:?2?46D 2?5 962=E942C6]k^AmkAm“pD xV> 86EE:?8 C625J E@ C6E:C6[ x C62=:K65 E96 4@DE @7 =:G:?8 :? >2?J @E96C A=246D 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 :D D:8?:7:42?E=J =6DD E92? :E :D 96C6 :? E96 &$p[” q2<6C D2:5] “xEVD 24EF2==J BF:E6 5@23=6 @? $@4:2= $64FC:EJ ?@H] x? uC2?46[ 7@C 6I2>A=6[ A6@A=6 42? 24EF2==J =:G6 @? E96 >:?:>F> H286 E96C6[ H9:49 :D 23@FE S`[g__ &]$] 5@==2CD]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 :? uC2?46 E96C6 :D 2 “D@4:2= 492C86” 3FE :E’D =6DD E92? S`[___ 2??F2==J] %9:D 8@6D 2=@?8D:56 E96 962=E9 :?DFC2?46 :? H9:49 96 H:== @?=J 36 C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C a_T]k^AmkAm“u@C 6I2>A=6[ 2 5@4E@C G:D:E :D bd 6FC@] xV5 36 C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C a_T H9:49 :D 23@FE S``[” q2<6C D2:5]k^AmkAm(9:=6 E96 4@DE @7 =:G:?8 :? uC2?46 H2D 2AA62=:?8 E@ 9:>[ E96 =@42E:@? H2D 2=D@ :>A@CE2?E :? >2<:?8 E96 564:D:@?]k^AmkAm“p =@E @7 H9J x H2?E E@ >@G6 :D 3642FD6 @7 E96 AC@I:>:EJ E@ (6DE6C? tFC@A6[ 2?5 6G6CJE9:?8 E92E x 42? 5@ E96C6[” q2<6C D2:5] “x 42? 564:56 @? 2 %F6D52J >@C?:?8 E92E x H2?E E@ 8@ E@ ':6??2[ 9@A 2? 62DJ ;6E[ 2?5 H:E9 E96 25G2?465 AFC492D6[ :EVD 23@FE `a_ 6FC@ C@F?5 EC:A]”k^AmkAm}@E @?=J 5@6D E96 =@42E:@? AC@G:56 9:> H:E9 62D6 @7 EC2G6=[ 96 D2:5 96 =:<65 E96 4F=EFC6]k^AmkAm“x H2?E E@ =:G6 2 uC6?49\46?EC:4 4F=EFC65 6I:DE6?46 H96C6 x H2=< @FE >J 7C@?E 5@@C 2?5 xV> H:E9:? 7:G6 >:?FE6D E@ E96 4=@D6DE 4C@:DD2?E[” q2<6C D2:5]”xV> ?@E 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 2 G69:4=6[ 2?5 xV> 8@:?8 E@ C62==J =:G6 2D E96 uC6?49 2?5 >@DE @7 tFC@A6 5@6D[ 24EF2==J]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 49@@D:?8 |@?EA6==:6C 7C@> 9:D D6G6? E@A 49@:46D[ EH@ 36:?8 :? $A2:?[ DE6>>65 7C@> =:76DEJ=6[ 7:?2?46D 2?5 4=:>2E6]k^AmkAm“x C62=:K6 E96C6 2C6 2 =@E @7 2>2K:?8 A=246D 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 E92E x 42? =:G6 2 G6CJ 8@@5 =:76 2?5 36 23=6 E@ 5@ E96 E9:?8D x C62==J 6?;@J 5@:?8 — A9@E@8C2A9J[ =62C?:?8 23@FE ?6H 4F=EFC6D[ =62C?:?8 ?6H =2?8F286D[” q2<6C D2:5] “W|@?EA6==:6CX ;FDE D66>D E@ 7:E >J =:76DEJ=6 E@ 2 %]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scott Baker France Retirement Photographer Travel Lifestyle Europe Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City man arrested for trafficking marijuana Family of woman killed in Tuscaloosa files lawsuit City working to calm algae bloom Benjamin Russell graduation to be held inside ACPD and TCSO police reports May 12-18 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Cloudy83° / 69° 2 AM 71° 3 AM 71° 4 AM 71° 5 AM 70° 6 AM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.