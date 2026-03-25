Looking back throughout the modern history of Alexander City and Tallapoosa County, there have been women throughout the decades who have been involved in various aspects of running a community.

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Kem Jones, left, was Alexander City’s first female fire chief.

While the majority of today’s business owners, politicians or educators didn’t come into their own until the 1990s, women have always been involved in these areas, just not as the leader.