Featured Local women have always supported the community, even in the background Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Mar 25, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Looking back throughout the modern history of Alexander City and Tallapoosa County, there have been women throughout the decades who have been involved in various aspects of running a community. Buy Now Kem Jones, left, was Alexander City’s first female fire chief. File / TPI While the majority of today’s business owners, politicians or educators didn’t come into their own until the 1990s, women have always been involved in these areas, just not as the leader. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96C6 2C6 AC:?E C64@C5D @7 H@>6? H@C<:?8 :? G2C:@FD @77:46D[ DF49 2D p=6I2?56C r:EJ’D 4:EJ 4=6C<[ 8@:?8 324< E@ 2E =62DE E96 `he_D 3FE E96D6 A@D:E:@?D H6C6 86?6C2==J E9@F89E @7 2D H@>6?VD H@C<]k^AmkAmu@C>6C p=6I2?56C r:EJ 7:C6 49:67 z6> y@?6D 3642>6 E96 4@F?EJ’D 7:CDE 76>2=6 7:C6 49:67 27E6C E96 EFC? @7 E9:D 46?EFCJ] ~E96C H@>6? 5:5 AC64656 96C :? E96 prus 2D 6:E96C 7:C67:89E6CD @C 6>6C86?4J >65:42= E649?:4:2?D[ 3FE y@?6D 9@=5D E96 9@?@C @7 36:?8 E96 56A2CE>6?E’D 7:CDE 76>2=6 =6256C]k^AmkAm~? E96 >65:42= 7C@?E[ H9:=6 E96C6 92G6 2=H2JD 366? 76>2=6 ?FCD6D 2E #FDD6== |65:42=[ sC] |:496=6 v@=59286? 3642>6 E96 9@DA:E2=’D 7:CDE 76>2=6 49:67 >65:42= @77:46C[ 2 A@D:E:@? D96 DE:== 9@=5D] v@=59286? 2=D@ 56G6=@A65 2?5 :>A=6>6?E65 E96 9@DA:E2= >65:4:?6 AC@8C2>[ H9:49 :D 2=D@ DE:== :? FD6]k^AmkAmp 7@C>6C 3FD:?6DD @H?6C[ {@F:D6 %2A=6J[ @H?65 2?5 @A6C2E65 %2A=6J’D pAA=:2?46D 7@C bd J62CD[ H6== 367@C6 H@>6? H6C6 4@?D:56C65 AC@7:4:6?E :? F?56CDE2?5:?8 E96 >6492?:4D @7 9@>6 2AA=:2?46D]k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 2=D@ D6G6C2= 7:CDED 2>@?8 q=24< H@>6? E92E 42?’E 36 @G6C=@@<65]k^AmkAmsC] q6G6C=J !C:46 H2D E96 7:CDE q=24< 76>2=6 DFA6C:?E6?56?E @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ $49@@=D] $96 H2D 2=D@ E96 7:CDE q=24< 76>2=6 AC:?4:A2= :? E96 D49@@= DJDE6>]k^AmkAmx? 4:EJ 8@G6C?>6?E[ vH6? r@=6J 9@=5D E96 5:DE:?4E:@? @7 36:?8 E96 7:CDE q=24< 76>2=6 E@ 36 6=64E65 E@ E96 p=6I2?56C r:EJ r:EJ r@F?4:=] qF77J r@=G:? 9@=5D E96 9@?@C @7 36:?8 E96 7:CDE q=24< 76>2=6 E@ D6CG6 2D 4@F?4:= AC6D:56?E]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Women In Leadership Community Involvement Female Pioneers Alexander City Local History Black Female Leaders Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 4 Dadeville residents arrested for drug trafficking More than 20 gambling machines seized from Koon’s Korner Gambling machines seized from Koon’s Korner Jackson’s Gap man arrested for trafficking meth Couple donates AED after life saved Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 74° 74° / 54° 5 PM 74° 6 PM 74° 7 PM 69° 8 PM 65° 9 PM 64° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.