Featured Top Story Gambling machines seized from Koon’s Korner Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Mar 24, 2026 Mar 24, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Monday afternoon, three local law enforcement agencies working with the Attorney General’s Office, seized 32 gambling machines at Koon’s Korner on Hillabee Road in Alexander City. Buy Now Koon's Korner was completely blocked off by the Alexander City Police Department Monday afternoon after search warrants were issued based on complaints of gambling machines. Gwen Bishop / TPI Alexander City Police Department chief Chris Spivey said the machines were found after receiving a search warrant. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 925 C646:G65 4@>A=2:?ED @7 82>3=:?8 2E E9:D =@42E:@?[” $A:G6J D2:5]k^AmkAmpr!s[ %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 2?5 s256G:==6 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 2DD:DE65 :? E96 D62C49 2?5 D6:KFC6]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6 7C@> pr!s[ 6249 56A2CE>6?E 925 C646:G65 >F=E:A=6 4@>A=2:?ED @7 :==682= 82>3=:?8 E2<:?8 A=246 2E z@@?’D z@C?6C]k^AmkAm%96 D62C49 C6DF=E65 :? E96 5:D4@G6CJ @7 ba 82>3=:?8 >249:?6D 2?5 2 =2C86 DF> @7 >@?6J[ H9:49 H6C6 4@?7:D42E65 2?5 E2<6? 2D 6G:56?46[ E96 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65]k^AmkAm“%96C6 2C6 @E96CD :? E96 4:EJ E92E 2C6 36:?8 =@@<65 2E[” $A:G6J D2:5]k^AmkAm%96C6 92G6 366? ?F>6C@FD @E96C 4@>A=2:?ED @7 :==682= 82>3=:?8 2E @E96C =@42E:@?D[ E96 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65[ 2?5 2?J@?6 7@F?5 :? A@DD6DD:@? @7 E96D6 EJA6 56G:46D 4@F=5 7246 A@DD:3=6 ;2:= E:>6 2?5^@C 2 7:?6]k^AmkAm%96 pEE@C?6J v6?6C2=’D @77:46 :D 92?5=:?8 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 2D E96 42D6 :D DE:== @?8@:?8[ ?@ 7FCE96C 56E2:=D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E E9:D E:>6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gambling Machines Illegal Gambling Law Enforcement Police Attorney General Seizure Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 4 Dadeville residents arrested for drug trafficking More than 20 gambling machines seized from Koon’s Korner Jackson’s Gap man arrested for trafficking meth Gambling machines seized from Koon’s Korner Couple donates AED after life saved Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° 72° / 48° 6 PM 70° 7 PM 66° 8 PM 62° 9 PM 60° 10 PM 59° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.