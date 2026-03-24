On Monday afternoon, three local law enforcement agencies working with the Attorney General’s Office, seized 32 gambling machines at Koon’s Korner on Hillabee Road in Alexander City.

032526 gambling bust.jpg
Buy Now

Koon's Korner was completely blocked off by the Alexander City Police Department Monday afternoon after search warrants were issued based on complaints of gambling machines.

Alexander City Police Department chief Chris Spivey said the machines were found after receiving a search warrant.

Tags

Recommended for you