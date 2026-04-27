Featured Top Story Man’s body found in Mt. Olive TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 27, 2026 Apr 27, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man’s body was found in the Mt. Olive community in Coosa County and has been identified as Shannon Lee Morris, of Sylacauga.Morris was last seen in May 2025, according to a Coosa County Sheriff’s Office press release. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmx? E96 C6=62D6[ r@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77 |:4926= w@H6== D2:5 |@CC:D 925 E2<6? D@>6@?6’D G69:4=6 :? $J=242F82[ 2?5 E92E G69:4=6 H2D E96? =@42E65 :? r@@D2 r@F?EJ] xE H2D 56E6C>:?65 :? |2J a_ad[ E96 =2DE A=246 |@CC:D 925 366? D66? H2D 2E E96 tII@? DE2E:@? 2E E96 4@C?6C @7 &]$] w:89H2J ag_ 2?5 r@F?EJ #@25 ch[ E96 C6=62D6 DE2E65]k^Am kAm~? uC:52J[ |2C49 `b[ E96 r@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 DA62C962565 2? 6IE6?D:G6 D62C49 :? 2 H@@565 2C62 :? E96 |@F?E ~=:G6 4@>>F?:EJ] sFC:?8 E96 D62C49[ :?G6DE:82E@CD =@42E65 H92E 2C6 36=:6G65 E@ 36 9F>2? C6>2:?D[ E96 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65] %96 D46?6 H2D :>>65:2E6=J D64FC65[ 2?5 :?G6DE:82E@CD[ 4C:>6 D46?6 A6CD@??6= 2?5 @E96C 2DD:DE:?8 286?4:6D 3682? AC@46DD:?8 E96 2C62]k^AmkAmpE E92E E:>6 @7 5:D4@G6CJ[ E96 :56?E:EJ @7 E96 :?5:G:5F2= 925 ?@E 366? 4@?7:C>65 3FE H2D 36=:6G65 E@ 36 E92E @7 |@CC:D] %96 C6>2:?D H6C6 EC2?DA@CE65 E@ E96 p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 u@C6?D:4 $4:6?46D 7@C 6I2>:?2E:@? 2?5 :56?E:7:42E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 r@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 H2D ?@E:7:65 3J psu$ pAC:= aa E92E E96 9F>2? C6>2:?D H6C6 A@D:E:G6=J :56?E:7:65 E@ 36=@?8 E@ |@CC:D]k^AmkAm}@ @E96C 56E2:=D 2C6 2G2:=23=6 5F6 E@ E96 @?8@:?8 ?2EFC6 @7 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@?] p?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 42? 4@?E24E E96 r@@D2 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 2E ade\bff\chaa]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mt. Olive Coosa County Shannon Lee Morris Body Found Missing Person Investigation Sylacauga TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies 1 man dead after Coosa County crash All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School ACPD and TCSO police reports March 30-April 15 Carnival back in Alexander City Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Mostly Cloudy71° / 60° 12 PM 72° 1 PM 74° 2 PM 76° 3 PM 79° 4 PM 80° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.