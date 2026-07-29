Mentoring program hosts America 250 session TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jul 29, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The YES I CAN mentoring team recently hosted a two-week session focusing on Celebrating 250 Years of America. Buy Now Marley Maxwell, who has been visiting her grandmother in Alexander City, appeared on Iceberg Slim’s It’s All Good television show during her stay. Submitted / TPI The sessions were held from July 13-23 at the Adams Court community building. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp? @FE @7 E@H? 8F6DE[ |2C=6J |2IH6==[ 2EE6?565 E96 D6DD:@?D 2E E96 C6BF6DE @7 96C 8C2?5>@E96C[ $@?;2 |2IH6==] |2C=6J[ e[ @7 q:C>:?892>[ 92D 366? G:D:E:?8 96C 8C2?5>@E96C :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ] $96 92D 2=D@ 366? 2 DA64:2= 8F6DE @? xE’D p== v@@5[ 2 =@42= AC@8C2> 9@DE65 3J x4636C8 $=:> 2?5 2:C:?8 E9C@F89 {2<6 qC@2542DE:?8]k^AmkAm$@?;2 925 C6BF6DE65 |2C=6J A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E96 >6?E@C:?8 AC@8C2> 3642FD6 :?DECF4E@C %6C6D2 w2CC6== |@E6? 925 >6?E@C65 D6G6C2= @E96C @7 96C 8C2?549:=5C6?[ 2?5 ?:646D 2?5 ?6A96HD 7@C >2?J J62CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mentoring Program America 250 Community Event Yes I Can Marley Maxwell Alexander City TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Reyes to represent ACS at district, state levels ACPD and TCSO police reports July 14-23 ACPD, TSCO arrest reports from July 5 through July 16 Council interviews for city attorney position Retired, but not finished Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 91° 91° / 77° 4 PM 90° 5 PM 90° 6 PM 88° 7 PM 85° 8 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.