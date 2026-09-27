New Site passes budget, contributes to award Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Sep 27, 2026 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Site Town Council is serious about littering.Along with passing its annual budget at Monday night’s council meeting, the town also added $1,000 to a reward to catch a litterer. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 C6H2C5 A@DE65 3J }6H $:E6 A@=:46 49:67 yFDE:? u2CC :D ?@H 2E Sb[___] %96 =:EE6C6C[ @C =:EE6C6CD[ :D AFEE:?8 @FE 82C3286 @? E96 D:56D @7 4@F?EJ C@25D :? E96 }6H $:E6 2C62 E92E :D D66>:?8=J 36:?8 DEC2E68:42==J A=2?E65]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 2=D@ A2DD6D :ED 7:D42= J62C a_af 3F586E] %96 86?6C2= 7F?5 3F586E :D D9@H:?8 Sdha[___ :? E@E2= C6G6?F6 2?5 Sdeh[`he :? 6IA6?5:EFC6D] %96 H2E6C 3F586E :?4=F56D Sdca[`__ :? C6G6?F6 2?5 Sdbd[b`_ :? 6IA6?5:EFC6D]k^AmkAm%H@ E@H? AC@;64ED 92G6 2=D@ 366? 4@>A=6E65]k^AmkAm|2J@C !9:= q=2D:?82>6 D2:5 E96 D276EJ C2:=D @? E96 G:D:E@C’D D:56 92G6 366? :?DE2==65 :? E96 E@H?’D 8J> 2?5 E96 A@=6 32C? 7@C E96 >2:?E6?2?46 56A2CE>6?E :D 2=D@ 4@>A=6E6]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@F?4:=ik^AmkAm• w62C5 E92E |sp !C@76DD:@?2= vC@FA r!p 92D 368F? 4@==64E:?8 5@4F>6?ED 7@C J62C\6?5 2F5:E]k^AmkAm• (2D :?7@C>65 3J q=2D:?82>6 E92E E96 255:E:@? E@ w62=E9 !2CE?6CD @7 }6H $:E6 92D 2 b_\52J 56=2J 5F6 E@ E96 5F4EH@C< ?@E 36:?8 :?DE2==65 AC@A6C=J]k^AmkAm“xE’== 36 23@FE >:5\~4E@36C 367@C6 E96J 7:?:D9 3642FD6 E92E 5F4EH@C< 925 E@ 36 E2<6? @FE 2?5 C65@?6[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm• w62C5 7C@> 4@F?4:= >6>36C r@CJ r=2C< E92E E96 4@>>F?:EJ ECF?< @C EC62E :D D4965F=65 7@C $F?52J[ ~4E] ad 2?5 E96 2??F2= r9C:DE>2D 46=63C2E:@? :D D4965F=65 7@C e A]>][ %F6D52J[ s64] g]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C d A]>][ |@?52J[ ~4E] d 2E E@H? 92==]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Site Town Council Budget Littering Reward Public Safety Audit Community Event Trunk Or Treat Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Councilor Young denies BOE accusations Preplanned littering in New Site a nuisance City begins data center policy discussion Missing man found dead District 6 residents get city update Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 54° Clear83° / 54° 5 AM 54° 6 AM 54° 7 AM 55° 8 AM 61° 9 AM 66° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.