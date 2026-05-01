New Site votes to raise water rates slowly Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email May 1, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To keep water customers of the Town of New Site from going into sticker shock, the council voted last month to raise the cost of 1,000 gallons of water by 3%.“The last time we raised the rates was in 2021,” New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “We would rather go up 5 or even 30 cents a bill instead of $5 a bill.” × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmpE E96 E@H? 4@F?4:=’D |2C49 `e >66E:?8[ q=2D:?82>6 @A6?65 5:D4FDD:@? @? C2:D:?8 E96 C2E6D D=:89E=J] %96 5:D4FDD:@? 7@==@H65 2? p=232>2 #FC2= (2E6C pDD@4:2E:@? C2E6 DEF5J]k^Am kAm“(6 2D< E96> E@ 5@ 2 DEF5J 6G6CJ E9C66 J62CD[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 4@F?4:= >66E:?8[ q=2D:?82>6 C6A@CE65 E96 7:?5:?8D E@ E96 E@H? 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAm“%96 DEF5J 4@>A2C65 DJDE6>D D:>:=2C E@ @FC D:K6 H:E9 C2E6D[ 2?5 E96J DF886DE65 2? :?4C62D6 E@ 36 =@@<65 2E @? 2? 2??F2= 32D:D[ 3FE 2E =62DE 6G6CJ EH@ E@ E9C66 E@ 7:G6 J62CD[” 96 E@=5 E96 4@F?4:=] “(6VC6 2E 7:G6 J62CD]”k^AmkAmp#(p C64@>>6?5D 8@:?8 FA bT 6G6CJ J62C[ q=2D:?82>6 E@=5 E96 4@F?4:=]k^AmkAm%96 %@H? @7 }6H $:E6 AFC492D6D :ED H2E6C 7C@> E96 r:EJ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ] q=2D:?82>6 E@=5 E96 4@F?4:= }6H $:E6’D H2E6C C2E6D 2C6 DE:== =@H6C E92? @E96C ?6:893@C:?8 E@H?D E92E 2=D@ AFC492D6 H2E6C 7C@> p=6I r:EJ]k^AmkAmq=2D:?82>6 D2:5 3@E9 p#(p 2?5 p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t?G:C@?>6?E2= |2?286>6?E D2:5 E96 E@H? H@F=5 ?665 2 D64@?5 H2E6C E@H6C H:E9:? E96 ?6IE EH@ @C E9C66 J62CD]k^AmkAm“x7 5:DEC:3FE:@? 2E w:==2366 :D 5:DCFAE65[ H6 >2J ?@E 92G6 6?@F89 H2E6C E@ 4@G6C 6G6CJ@?6 7@C D6G6C2= 52JD[” 96 D2:5] }6H $:E6 86ED :ED H2E6C 7C@> 2 D>2== AF>A:?8 DE2E:@? ?62C w:==2366 qC:586]k^AmkAm}6H $:E6 H2E6C 4FDE@>6CD 6IE6?5 @FE @7 E96 E@H?’D =:>:ED :?E@ s2G:DE@? 2?5 v@=5G:==6[ 2D H6== 2D >2?J @E96C D>2== 4@>>F?:E:6D ;FDE @FED:56 E96 E@H? =:>:ED]k^AmkAmq=2D:?82>6 D2:5 2?@E96C C62D@? E96 E@H? H:== ?665 EH@ E@H6CD :D 5F6 E@ 8C@HE9]k^AmkAm“|@C6 A6@A=6 2C6 >@G:?8 E@ E9:D 2C62[” 96 D2:5] “(6 92G6 E@ =@@< 29625 2?5 AC6A2C6]”k^AmkAmr@F?4:=>6>36C r9C:DEJ r@@< 28C665 :?4C62D:?8 E96 C2E6D :? D>2== :?4C6>6?ED H2D 36EE6C 7@C 4FDE@>6CD]k^AmkAm“%9:D H:== 27764E >JD6=7 2D H6==] xE 27764ED 2== @7 FD[ 3FE aa 46?ED :D 2 H9@=6 =@E 62D:6C E@ 3F586E E92? Sa[” r@@< D2:5]k^AmkAm~E96C 6IA6?D6D E96 }6H $:E6 (2E6C s6A2CE>6?E :?4FCD :?4=F56D pst| E6DE:?8 2?5 E96 p#(p DEF5:6D[ q=2D:?82>6 D2:5]k^AmkAm“pst| 92D C2>A65 FA :ED H2E6C E6DE:?8 2?5 :E’D ?@E 7C66[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 bT C2E6 :?4C62D6 :D D6E E@ 8@ :?E@ 67764E 7@C }6H $:E6 H2E6C 4FDE@>6CD yF?6 ``]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Water Rates Rate Increase New Site Public Utilities Water Tower Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 1 man dead after Coosa County crash City continuing ‘good faith’ negotiations with Cemwall Ben Russell remembered for more than just accomplishments Dadeville grad signs new NFL deal Russell Lands remembers Ben Russell Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 64° 65° / 56° 5 PM 64° 6 PM 62° 7 PM 61° 8 PM 58° 9 PM 57° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.