Featured Top Story PATIENCE WILL BE NEEDED: New consolidated schools will have new traffic routes Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Aug 3, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the move and consolidation of both William L. Radney Junior High School and Nathaniel H. Stephens Intermediate School, new traffic routes will be in place for the buildings. Buy Now Gwen Bishop / TPI RJHS, which is housed in the old Benjamin Russell High School, never had traffic issues due to fewer parent drop offs. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“W%96C6 H:== 36X :?4C62D65 EC277:4 46CE2:?=J 3642FD6 <:5D E92E 8@ E96C6 ?@H H@?VE 36 5C:G:?8 E96>D6=G6D[” p=6I2?56C r:EJ $49@@=D DFA6C:?E6?56?E sC] y@D6 #6J6D[ yC] D2:5] “(96? x D2J :?4C62D65 EC277:4[ x >62? :?4C62D65 DEF56?E 5C@A\@77] (:E9 8C256D D:I E9C@F89 6:89E 36:?8 96C6[ E96 EC277:4 46CE2:?=J H:== :?4C62D6]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E9@D6 72>:=:2C H:E9 y:> !62CD@? t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=’D EC277:4 A2EE6C?[ H:== :>>65:2E6=J F?56CDE2?5 E96 C@FE6 2E #yw$]k^AmkAm“!6@A=6 42? 6?E6C @? (:=D@? $EC66E 7C@> r96C@<66 #@25[” #6J6D D2:5] “!6@A=6 42? E96? >@G6 E@ E96 9@=5:?8 K@?6] %96J 42? 2=D@ 6?E6C 7C@> |2CD92== $EC66E :?E@ E96 9@=5:?8 K@?6] %96? E96J H:== >6C86 :?E@ E96 324< @7 E96 @=5 DEF56?E A2C<:?8 =@E[ 2?5 E96? E96J H:== AC@4665 324< E@H2C5D E96 D49@@=[ E@H2C5D E96 32?5 C@@>[ :? =2?6D[ 2?5 E96J H:== 36 C6=62D65 :? 2? 2=E6C?2E:?8 72D9:@?]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96 ?6H 6I:E C@FE6 H@F=5 CF? DEC2:89E[ 8@:?8 3J E96 @=5 46?EC2= @77:46[ @C EFC?:?8 =67E @?E@ uC2?<=:? $EC66E]k^AmkAm“%92EVD 8@:?8 E@ 36 8@:?8 @?6 H2J … 5FC:?8 E96 >@C?:?8 2?5 27E6C?@@?[” #6J6D D2:5]k^AmkAmpr$ DE277 H@C<65 H:E9 p=6I2?56C r:EJ !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E :? 4@?DECF4E:?8 E96 ?6H C@FE6D[ 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmpE $E6A96?D[ E96 @=5 >:55=6 D49@@=[ H6VC6 8@:?8 E@ >@G6 2H2J 7C@> D@>6E9:?8 E92E H6VG6 5@?6 :? E96 A2DE[” #6J6D D2:5] “x? E96 A2DE[ E96JVG6 2==@H65 E96 42CD E@ 8@ 2C@F?5 E96 4:C4=6] $@ H92EVD 8@:?8 E@ 92AA6? ?@H :D E92E E96 3FD6D 2C6 8@:?8 E@ =@25 2?5 F?=@25 :? E96 7C@?E 2C@F?5 E96 4:C4=6]”k^AmkAm%9@D6 5C@AA:?8 @77 DEF56?ED 42? 6?E6C 7C@> 6:E96C p=232>2 w:89H2J aa @?E@ r2=9@F? $EC66E[ @C 6?E6C r2=9@F? $EC66E 7C@> qC@25 $EC66E 2?5 5C@A DEF56?ED @77 2E E96 D49@@= @? |@C82?^p=232>2 DEC66ED]k^AmkAm“(:E9 E96 :?4C62D65 EC277:4[ H6 ?66565 >@C6 E92? @?6 2CE6CJ E@ 86E E96 42CD :?[” #6J6D D2:5] “$@ H6 24EF2==J 92G6 EH@ 2CE6C:6D 7C@> r2=9@F? $EC66E E92E H:== E96? >6C86 :?E@ p=232>2 $EC66E[ H9:49 H:== 9625 E@H2C5D q:33 $EC66E @?46 E96J A:4< FA 2?5 5C@A @77]”k^AmkAm#6J6D F?56CDE2?5D E96C6 >2J 36 :DDF6D F?E:= 6G6CJ@?6 F?56CDE2?5D E96 C@FE6D]k^AmkAm“yFDE =:<6 2?J D49@@= J62C[ H6 2D< A2C6?ED E@ 36 A2E:6?E[ ?@E @?=J H:E9 5C@A @77 2?5 A:4< FA[ 3FE 2=D@ H:E9 E96 3FD6D[” 96 D2:5] “x? E96 27E6C?@@?[ 6DA64:2==J H:E9 E96 J@F?86C <:5D[ WA2C6?EDX 86E 2 =:EE=6 H@CC:65 3642FD6 E96 3FD6D 2CC:G6 9@>6 2 =:EE=6 3:E =2E6C] xEVD 3642FD6 E96 5C:G6CD 2C6 ECJ:?8 E@ =62C? E96 <:5D[ =62C? E96 255C6DD6D[ 6E4] !2E:6?46 :D 2== H6 2D< 7@C]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Consolidation Traffic Routes Student Drop-off Alexander City Schools Bus Routes Parent Pick-up William L. Radney Junior High School Nathaniel H. Stephens Intermediate School Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Council interviews for city attorney position 2 former Tallapoosa County residents to serve on state education commission Goodwater filmmaker premieres first local movie Mission trip sparks calling Kalib Spivey details reasons behind choosing Georgia Tech Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° 78° / 68° 3 PM 80° 4 PM 81° 5 PM 81° 6 PM 82° 7 PM 80° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.