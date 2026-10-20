Featured Phase 1 of infrastructure plan to begin Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Oct 20, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anybody who hasn’t heard about Alexander City Mayor Mike Densmore’s Gantt charts has been living under a rock.The charts are every infrastructure project that needs to be done around the city. Submitted / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm~? |@?52J ?:89E 2E E96 4:EJ 4@F?4:= >66E:?8[ E96 4@F?4:= 2H2C565 2 3:5 E@ 368:? !92D6 ` @7 @?6 @7 E9@D6 AC@;64ED]k^AmkAm(2E6C D6CG:46D DFA6CG:D@C {J?? |:==6C D2:5 E96 H2E6C >2:? :? E96 w:89H2J eb 2C62 :D D6E E@ 36 C6A=2465 H:E9 E9:D AC@;64E]k^AmkAm“(6 EC24< 2== @7 @FC =62<D[” 96 D2:5] “%96 H2E6C 56A2CE>6?E 5@6D[ 2?5 E96 8:C=D :? E96 @77:46] (6 :56?E:7J @FC H@CDE 2C62D :? E96 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 2?5 H96C6 H6 92G6 E96 >@DE =62<D — E92E :D D@>6 G6CJ @=5 :?7C2DECF4EFC6 — D@ H6VC6 8@:?8 E@ C6A=246 WE96 H2E6C >2:?X 7C@> uC:6?5D9:A q2AE:DE r9FC49 2?5 8@ 2== E96 H2J E@ $E@?63C:586] s2G:5 Ww@82?X 92D 2=C625J 4FE 2 G2=G6 :? C:89E 36=@H uC:6?5D9:A E@H2C5 H96C6 E96 ?6H 3C:586 :D] (6V== E:6 :? 2E E92E G2=G6 2E uC:6?5D9:A 2?5 8@ 2== E96 H2J E@ $E@?63C:586] %92EV== 36 E96 7:CDE A92D6]”k^AmkAm%9:D A92D6 H:== 36 4@?DECF4E65 3J v6?6C2= |2:?E6?2?46 r@?EC24E@CD @7 t2DE p=232>2 7@C Sgfb[fef]d_]k^AmkAm|:==6C D2:5 E92E 2>@F?E H2D H2J F?56C H92E E96J 2?E:4:A2E65]k^AmkAm“%9:D 3:5 42>6 :? C62==J 8C62E[” 96 D2:5] “(6 6DE:>2E65 E92E :E H2D 8@:?8 E@ 36 AC@323=J 2C@F?5 S`]b[ S`]c >:==:@?] p==\:?[ 6?8:?66C:?8 2?5 6G6CJE9:?8[ H6 H6C6 6IA64E:?8 E@ A2J 2 4@FA=6 >:==:@?]”k^AmkAm|:==6C D2:5 96 36=:6G6D E96 AC@;64E H:== 8@ BF:4<=J[ 3FE E96C6 :D 2? 2C62 H:E9 2 =@E @7 C@4< E92E >2J D=@H 5@H? 4@?DECF4E:@?]k^AmkAm“(6 766= =:<6 :E H:== 8@ 72DE F?E:= J@F 86E FA E@H2C5 uF==6CVD !@?5 2?5 E96 @=5 uF==6CVD vC@46CJ[” 96 D2:5] “%96C6VD 2 =@E @7 C@4< :? E96C6[ 2?5 :E ;FDE 56A6?5D @? 9@H E96 3@C:?8 8@6D]”k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E AC:46 :?4=F56D 9:89\8C256 A:A6D H9:49 96 D2:5 92D 2 `__\J62C =:76 DA2?]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 ECJ:?8 E@ AFE :?7C2DECF4EFC6 :? E92EVD 8@:?8 E@ =2DE J62CD[” |:==6C D2:5] “~FC 8C62E 8C2?5<:5D D9@F=5 ?@E 92G6 E@ H@CCJ 23@FE :E]”k^AmkAm%96 D64@?5 A92D6 @7 E96 AC@;64E H:== D66 2 ?6H H2E6C >2:? 7C@> $E@?63C:586 E@ |@@D6 #@25 2?5 E96 E9:C5 A92D6 H:== 36 7C@> |@@D6 #@25 E@ r@F?EJ #@25 `ag]k^AmkAm“%96? H6 H:== 92G6 E92E :?7C2DECF4EFC6 E:65 :? 7C@> `ag 324< E@ E@H?[” 96 D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alexander City Water Main Replacement Infrastructure Project City Council Highway 63 Stonebridge Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Gunshots fired near Lake Martin Beach Club Jackson’s Gap makes major purchase Residents push for animal control answers Utility payment ordinance to be enforced JGPD and TCSO police reports Oct. 15 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 72° Sunny76° / 39° 6 PM 69° 7 PM 63° 8 PM 60° 9 PM 56° 10 PM 54° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.