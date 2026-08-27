Previous Gateway owner retains tax abatement Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Aug 27, 2026 Aug 27, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Alexander City won’t receive any tax breaks from the sale of The Gateway at Lake Martin.The original developers of The Gateway received a large tax abatement from Alex City a few years ago during the development phase. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm(96? E96 D9@AA:?8 46?E6C D@=5 C646?E=J[ E96 @C:8:?2= 4@?EC24E H:E9 E96 4:EJ H2D ?@E EC2?D76CC65 E@ E96 ?6H @H?6CD]k^AmkAm“y(p W'6?EFC6D xx[ {{rX D@=5 E96:C :?E6C6DE :? E96 6DE23=:D965 3F:=5:?8[” p=6I2?56C r:EJ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “qFE E96J C6E2:?65 E96 =@2? 2?5 H6 <6AE E96 2CC2?86>6?E H:E9 E96 AC6G:@FD @H?6CD]”k^Am Buy Now The original owners of The Gateway at Lake Martin will retain the tax abatement agreement with the City of Alexander City. Gwen Bishop / TPI kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2 C646?E @?=:?6 2CE:4=6 7C@> #63FD:?6DD[ x?DE:EFE:@?2= !C@A6CEJ p5G:D@CD[ 2 5:G:D:@? @7 |2C4FD U2>Aj |:==:492A[ 3C@<6C65 E96 Sab]` >:==:@? D2=6 @7 E96 D9@AA:?8 46?E6C E@ r2=9@F? $9@C6D {{r[ H9:49 AFC492D65 %96 v2E6H2J 2E {2<6 |2CE:?] k^AmkAm%96 @C:8:?2= 56G6=@A6CD C646:G65 2 `_\J62C E2I 232E6>6?E ?@E E@ 6I4665 Sh[f`a[gcb] pD A2CE @7 E96 AC@;64E 28C66>6?E[ p=6I2?56C r:EJ r:EJ r@F?4:= 2AAC@G65 FA E@ Sf]d >:==:@? :? :?46?E:G6D E@ E96 56G6=@A6C @G6C `_ J62CD E@ 4@G6C E96 4@DE @7 D:E6 H@C<[ 5C2:?286[ FE:=:E:6D 2?5 G2C:@FD @E96C :?7C2DECF4EFC6 :>AC@G6>6?ED ?646DD2CJ 7@C E96 56G6=@A>6?E[ 2 AC6G:@FD 2CE:4=6 DE2E65]k^AmkAmx? 255:E:@?[ E96 C6D@=FE:@? A6CE2:?:?8 E@ E96 56G6=@A>6?E 2=D@ DE2E6D E96 4:EJ H:== A2J “2? 255:E:@?2= 2>@F?E 42=4F=2E65 32D65 @? E96 C2E6 @7 :?E6C6DE @? E96 =@2? E96 56G6=@A6C H:== D64FC6 7@C AC@;64E 4@DED[ 3FE :? ?@ 6G6?E 9:896C E92? d]_T]”k^AmkAm%96C6 2C6 2AAC@I:>2E6=J 6:89E >@C6 J62CD E96 @C:8:?2= 56G6=@A6CD H:== C646:G6 E96 E2I 3C62<]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tax Abatement Alexander City The Gateway At Lake Martin Shopping Center Property Sale Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Local man killed from gunshot Murder suspect turns himself in Councilor Young accused of ‘unlawful, unethical’ behavior toward board of education WANTED: Alex City PD searching for alleged murder suspect Texas man dies in Coosa County crash Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Partly Cloudy91° / 71° 9 PM 77° 10 PM 76° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 75° 1 AM 74° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.