While Project 4:12 serves many purposes, a story Jimmy Yates related to the Alexander City Kiwanis Club Thursday afternoon, is one that keeps Yates motivated to push the organization forward.

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Alexander City Kiwanis Club donated $1,500 last week to Project 4:12.

Yates said several years ago, Project 4:12 team members were building a wheelchair ramp for a woman who lived in Alexander City. The team was made up of high school girls.