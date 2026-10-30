Rebuilding Coosa program ends on a high note Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Oct 30, 2026 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In any sport, there’s only two ways to finish your season on a high note: Either win the state championship, or miss the playoffs entirely and finish out the regular season with a win.For a rebuilding program like Central Coosa, with a state championship pretty much out of the question, sometimes the best you can hope for is the latter. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmp?5 E92E’D 6I24E=J H92E E96 r@F82CD 8@E @? uC:52J ?:89E[ 7:?:D9:?8 E96 D62D@? H:E9 2 4@?G:?4:?8 cg\bd H:? @G6C {2u2J6EE6 :? 2 ?@?\C68:@? 24E:@?]k^AmkAm“%9:D H:? 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A2DD6D @? `e 4@>A=6E:@?D[ E@E2=:?8 bbg J2C5D E9C@F89 E96 2:C]k^Am Lizi Arbogast / TPI Central Coosa's Waylon Chapman-Allen drops back for a pass against Friday night. kAm“%92E’D E9C66 H66<D :? 2 C@H] p82:?DE {2?6EE[ 96 925 7:G6 E@F495@H?Dj =2DE H66< 96 925 7:G6 E@F495@H?D 282:?j 2?5 ?@H E@?:89E[” u=@H6CD D2:5] “x7 H6’5 92G6 925 E9:D G6CD:@? @7 (2J=@? 2E E96 368:??:?8 @7 E96 J62C[ H6’5 36 DE:== A=2J:?8 ?6IE H66<] qFE 96’== 36 324<] w6’D ;FDE 2 `_E9 8C256Cj 96’D 2 323J]” k^AmkAmr92A>2?\p==6? DE2CE65 E96 9:89\D4@C:?8 2772:C H:E9 2 362FE:7F= c`\J2C5 E@F495@H? A2DD E@ z6’D92F? (:==:?892>[ H9@ D?F4< 369:?5 2 5676?56C 2?5 H6?E `_ J2C5D 27E6C E96 42E49 :?E@ E96 6?5 K@?6]k^AmkAmqFE {2u2J6EE6 D?2AA65 C:89E 324< :? H92E 6?565 FA 36:?8 2 D9@@E@FE 36EH66? 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E96 D4@C63@2C5[ 3FE 367@C6 J@F =62G6[ J@F’C6 8@??2 <?@H E92E J@F 8@E 36EE6C] p?5 x C62==J[ C62==J 36=:6G6 E92E E96J 5:5] %9@D6 8FJD D6E E96 AC@8C2> 2?5 E96 7@F?52E:@? 7@C E96 7FEFC6 E@ 4@>6]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Central Coosa High School Football Cougars Lafayette Waylon Chapman-allen Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Veteran Photo Submissions Honor Your Veteran in our Annual Veterans Day SaluteClick below to send in your photo. Deadline is November 9th. Go to form Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Board members issue retraction to councilor Bill Young County BOE looks to make major change Right data center good for county County, Dadeville working on animal control issues Dr. Jose Reyes out as superintendent after heated discussion, split vote Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 69° Partly Cloudy69° / 60° 11 AM 69° 12 PM 70° 1 PM 71° 2 PM 72° 3 PM 72° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.