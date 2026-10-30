In any sport, there’s only two ways to finish your season on a high note: Either win the state championship, or miss the playoffs entirely and finish out the regular season with a win.

For a rebuilding program like Central Coosa, with a state championship pretty much out of the question, sometimes the best you can hope for is the latter.

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Lizi Arbogast / TPI Central Coosa's Waylon Chapman-Allen drops back for a pass against Friday night.

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