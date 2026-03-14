The National Weather Service has issued a risk 2 severe weather risk from 9 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties.
Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail up to a quarter size.
The National Weather Service has issued a risk 2 severe weather risk from 9 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday for Tallapoosa, Elmore and Coosa counties.
Threats include tornadoes, damaging winds up to 70 mph and large hail up to a quarter size.
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...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday. For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM CDT MONDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 PM Sunday to 1 PM CDT Monday. For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Trees could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Alexander City
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