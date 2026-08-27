Run-heavy matchup awaits Horseshoe Bend, Beulah Samuel Higgs Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Aug 27, 2026 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you like teams that run the ball, you’re going to have a great time on Friday night. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp7E6C 5C@AA:?8 :ED D62D@? @A6?6C E@ (25=6J[ ce\`b[ w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 =@@<D E@ 3@F?46 324< H:E9 E96 E62>’D 9@>6 @A6?6C 282:?DE q6F=29]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m%96 q@342ED 6?E6C E96 82>6 H:E9 2 `\_ C64@C5 27E6C CF??:?8 2>@< 282:?DE {2u2J6EE6 E@ E2<6 9@>6 E96 cf\b` G:4E@CJ] %@ AFE E92E :?E@ 4@?E6IE[ q6F=29 C64@C565 beg E@E2= J2C5D 282:?DE {2u2J6EE6[ H:E9 bch J2C5D 4@>:?8 7C@> E96 CF??:?8 82>6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mqC@5J !624@4< 2?5 %C:DE2? #@3:?D@? H6C6 EH@ @7 E96 >2;@C DE2?5@FED :? E96 82>6[ 6249 49C@?:4=:?8 >@C6 E92? `__ CFD9:?8 J2C5D :? E96 82>6 H9:=6 E96 EH@ 4@>3:?65 7@C 7:G6 E@F495@H?D] !624@4< 2=@?6 244@F?E65 7@C 7@FC @7 E9@D6 CFD9:?8 E@F495@H?D 9:>D6=7] p=E9@F89 ?62C=J >:DD:?8 E96 `__\J2C5 >2C<[ z2D@? z2==2 7:?:D965 E96 ?:89E H:E9 hf CFD9:?8 J2C5D 2?5 EH@ E@F495@H?D] x? E@E2=[ 36EH66? E96 E9C66[ E96J 244@F?E65 7@C 2== D6G6? E@F495@H?D D4@C65 @? E96 ?:89E]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Lizi Arbogast / TPI Horseshoe Bend quarterback Drake Motley (8) and the Generals will host a run-heavy Beulah offense on Friday, The Bobcats scored seven rushing touchdowns in their season opener. kAmkDA2?m%@ AFE :E D:>A=J[ E96 q6F=29 A=2? @7 2EE24< :D E@ 86E :ED @776?D6 8@:?8 E9C@F89 E96 CF? 82>6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mw@CD6D9@6 q6?5 2EE6>AE65 E96 D2>6 7@C>2E E9C@F89 :ED CF? 82>6 @7 y25J {@?8[ p256? y@?6D[ s2=6 $>:E9 2?5 sC2<6 |@E=6J] w@H6G6C[ E96 v6?6C2=D 5:5 ?@E J:6=5 E96 D2>6 C6DF=ED 2D E96 27@C6>6?E:@?65 q@342ED[ 3FE E96? 282:?[ E96 q@342ED’ `p @A6?6C H2D ?@E :? E96 DE2E6 492>A:@?D9:A 82>6 =2DE J62C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m|@E=6J D4@C65 @? @?6 @7 9:D 42CC:6D[ 8@:?8 f_ J2C5D 5@H? E96 7:6=5 7@C E96 v6?6C2=DV 7:CDE D4@C6 @7 E96 ?:89E H:E9 $>:E9 ;@:?:?8 :? @? E96 7F? H:E9 2? g\J2C5 D4@C6 @7 9:D @H? :? E96 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m(96C6 E96 EH@ 5:5 5:776C6?E:2E6 :D :? E96 EFC?@G6C 5:776C6?E:2=] w@H6G6C[ 6G6? H:E9 E96 >:DE2<6D >@F?E:?8[ 4@249 $96?2? |@E=6J <?@HD E96J’C6 7:I23=6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6 925 492?46D[” |@E=6J D2:5 27E6C E96 82>6] “%96J EFC?65 E96 32== @G6C[ H6 EFC?65 E96 32== @G6C] %96? H6 925 492?46D E@ 42A:E2=:K6 W@? E96:C >:DE2<6DX 2?5 H6 5:5?’E] (6 >256 2 =@E @7 >:DE2<6D E@?:89E[ 3FE H6 >256 >:DE2<6D E92E H6 42? 7:I[ 2?5 :E’D ;FDE 2 >6?E2=:EJ E92E H6 8@EE2 =62C?]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%9:D uC:52J’D 82>6 C6:8?:E65 2 C:G2=CJ E92E E@@< FA >@DE @7 E96 62C=J a`DE 46?EFCJ[ H:E9 E96 EH@ D92C:?8 E96 7:6=5 7C@> a__\a__f 367@C6 3C:?8:?8 :E 324< :? a_aa] w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 =625D :? E96 D6C:6D 2E `_\c D:?46 `hhe]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mz:4<@77 36EH66? E96 EH@ :D D4965F=65 7@C f A]>] @? uC:52J 2E v6?6C2=D $E25:F> 2E w@CD6D9@6 q6?5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Horseshoe Bend Beulah Bobcats Generals Brody Peacock Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Samuel Higgs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Local man killed from gunshot Councilor Young accused of ‘unlawful, unethical’ behavior toward board of education WANTED: Alex City PD searching for alleged murder suspect Murder suspect turns himself in Texas man dies in Coosa County crash Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 79° Partly Cloudy88° / 71° 9 PM 78° 10 PM 77° 11 PM 76° 12 AM 74° 1 AM 73° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.