There are very few life changing experiences offered to high school students. When Alabama HOBY invited four Tallapoosa County Schools students to attend its seminar, they took on the opportunity despite uncertainty. 

HOBY is a weekend-long leadership seminar aimed at inviting rising juniors to learn about what it means to be a leader. Held at Troy University, students heard from speakers inspiring and teaching them about leadership, completed service leadership projects and connected with other students from around the state.

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Submitted / TPI Horseshoe Bend School rising juniors Karleigh Sharpe, left, and Janie Ann Clark take a photo with their certificate of recognition at the closing ceremony.
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Submitted / TPI Reeltown High School rising junior Bryant Jones takes a photo at Alabama HOBY where he met motivated students from schools across the state.
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Submitted / TPI Dadeville High School rising junior Frances Fineberg takes a photo at Alabama HOBY. Her favorite experience was getting to connect with students on a deeper level during the seminar.