There are very few life changing experiences offered to high school students. When Alabama HOBY invited four Tallapoosa County Schools students to attend its seminar, they took on the opportunity despite uncertainty.
HOBY is a weekend-long leadership seminar aimed at inviting rising juniors to learn about what it means to be a leader. Held at Troy University, students heard from speakers inspiring and teaching them about leadership, completed service leadership projects and connected with other students from around the state.
TORNADO WATCH 354 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ALABAMA
BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS
ELMORE LEE MACON
MONTGOMERY PIKE RANDOLPH
RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, AUBURN, EUFAULA,
LANETT, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, ROANOKE,
TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, VALLEY, AND WETUMPKA.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&