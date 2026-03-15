A new scam has reached Tallapoosa County.

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Beware of any text received similar to this actual text - these are scams, according to Tallapoosa County probate judge Tal East.

Tallapoosa County probate judge Tal East reported on Facebook Thursday residents are receiving text messages from an entity pretending to be the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicle and Highway Safety, claiming the text recipient has an outstanding violation and demanding immediate payment.

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