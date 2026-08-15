Westwater Resources, Inc., an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company, announced Monday the Export-Import Bank of the United States (“EXIM”) has approved a $25 million direct loan to support continued development of the company’s Kellyton graphite plant in central Alabama.
The financing was approved under EXIM’s Make More in America Initiative, which supports export-oriented domestic manufacturing projects that strengthen critical U.S. supply chains. J.P. Morgan’s Securitized Products Group served as the arranger and structuring agent in connection with the transaction.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&