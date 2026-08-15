Westwater Resources, Inc., an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite company, announced Monday the Export-Import Bank of the United States (“EXIM”) has approved a $25 million direct loan to support continued development of the company’s Kellyton graphite plant in central Alabama.

The financing was approved under EXIM’s Make More in America Initiative, which supports export-oriented domestic manufacturing projects that strengthen critical U.S. supply chains. J.P. Morgan’s Securitized Products Group served as the arranger and structuring agent in connection with the transaction.

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Lizi Arbogast Gwin / TPI The qualifying line of the Westwater Resources Inc. graphite plant went through its first operation in December 2024.

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