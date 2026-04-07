It’s hard to simulate the playoffs when going through the regular-season slate. Hence why coaches across the state pick a matchup to compare to what they might face when the postseason arrives.

Benjamin Russell baseball coach Richy Brooks knows that better than anyone, which is why he put Opelika on the schedule this year.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell's Cash Sassano rounds the bases against Opelika on Tuesday night. He recorded one hit and another two strikeouts on the mound.