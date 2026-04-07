Wildcats battled tested before area play Samuel Higgs Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Apr 7, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s hard to simulate the playoffs when going through the regular-season slate. Hence why coaches across the state pick a matchup to compare to what they might face when the postseason arrives.Benjamin Russell baseball coach Richy Brooks knows that better than anyone, which is why he put Opelika on the schedule this year. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m#:5:?8 2 D:I\82>6 H:? DEC62< 9625:?8 :?E@ E96 4@?E6DE[ E96 (:=542ED 6IE6?565 :E E@ D6G6? H:E9 2 e\c H:? @G6C E96 qF==5@8D] p?5 E@ AFE :E 7C2?<=J[ E9:D DE2CE65 @77 C62==J H6== 7@C E96 (:=542ED]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mx? E96 E9:C5 2?5 7@FCE9 7C2>6D[ q6?;2>:? #FDD6== C2EE=65 @77 D:I CF?D H9:=6 ~A6=:<2 H2D =67E @77 E96 3@2C5[ >F49 @7 H9:49 925 E@ 5@ H:E9 E96 DE6==2C DE2CE {F<6 z?:89E 925 @? E96 >@F?5] w6 >2??65 A:E49:?8 5FE:6D 7@C E96 7:CDE 7:G6 :??:?8D[ HC24<:?8 FA `_ DEC:<6@FED 367@C6 r2D9 $2DD2?@ 42>6 @FE E@ 4=@D6 H:E9 2? 255:E:@?2= EH@ DEC:<6@FED @7 9:D @H?]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell's Cash Sassano rounds the bases against Opelika on Tuesday night. He recorded one hit and another two strikeouts on the mound. kAmkDA2?mw@H6G6C[ E96 qF==5@8D >@F?E65 E96:C 36DE 492?46 2E 2 4@>6\7C@>\369:?5 G:4E@CJ H96? E96 (:=542EDV 32ED C2? 4@=5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?muC@> E96 7:7E9 :??:?8 @?[ ~A6=:<2 C2EE=65 @77 CF?D E@ 4=@D6 E96 567:4:E 3J E96 6?5 @7 6249 7C2>6] p=E9@F89 E96 qF==5@8D 925 EH@ @? 32D6 H:E9 EH@ @FED @? E96 3@2C5[ $2DD2?@ ?@E4965 E96 82>6\D62=:?8 A=2J H:E9 2 DEC:<6@FE]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(6==[ E9:?8D =:<6 E92E 286 >6[” qC@@<D D2:5] “(6 A=2J65 C62==J H6== 62C=J[ A:E4965 H6==[ A=2J65 H6==[ 2?5 E@@< 4@?EC@= @7 E96 82>6] w25 E:>6=J 9:ED 2?5 C2? E96 32D6D 2D H6==[ 2?5 E96? H6 ;FDE 5:5?VE 5@ 2?JE9:?8 @776?D:G6=J] ~?46 E96J >256 E96 A:E49:?8 492?86[ H6 5:5?VE 5@ 2 8@@5 ;@3 @? @776?D6] (6 925 2 4@FA=6 @7 492?46D E@ 255[ 2?5 J@F ?665 E@ 255[ 2?5 H6 5:5?VE] $@[ J@F <?@H[ E92E 2=>@DE 42>6 324< FA@? FD]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mqFE :E’D >@>6?ED =:<6 E92E[ 2?5 82>6D 282:?DE BF2=:EJ @AA@?6?ED E92E qC@@<D :D =@@<:?8 E@ A=2J 282:?DE C:89E 367@C6 2C62 A=2J — H96? E96 82>6D ECF=J >2EE6C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“rC65:E E@ E96>[” qC@@<D D2:5] “%96JVC6 2 8@@5[ 8@@5 32D632== E62>] q62E D@>6 C62==J 8@@5 E62>D E9:D J62C[ 2?5 D@ E96JVC6 ?@E 8@:?8 E@ C@== @G6C] p?5 D@ H6 <?6H E92E :E H2D 8@@5 E92E H6 925 2 32EE=6] (6 ?66565 E@ A=2J 2 82>6 E92E 925 2 32EE=6[ 2?5 E92E H2D 2 8@@5 32EE=6 7@C FD] p?5 D@ xV> ;FDE AC@F5 E@ 4@>6 @FE H:E9 E96 H:?] (6VC6 92AAJ E@ 86E 2 H:? @G6C 2 BF2=:EJ @AA@?6?E] %96JVC6 H6== 4@24965[ 2?5 E96J H6C6?VE 8@:?8 E@ D:E E96C6 2?5 C@== @G6C]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 (:=542ED 7:?:D965 H:E9 6:89E 9:ED[ H9:=6 E96 qF==5@8D 244F>F=2E65 `_] ~H6? sJ6 H6?E a\7@C\c 2E E96 A=2E6 7@C q#w$[ 255:?8 EH@ #qxD 2?5 @?6 CF? D4@C65] r92C=:6 {F>A<:?[ (:== r=29@F?[ y6DD6 (@CE9J[ qCJ2? |@C82? 2?5 $2DD2?@ 6249 C64@C565 @?6 9:E @? E96 ?:89E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mu@==@H:?8 E96 C6DE @7 ?@?\2C62 A=2J E@ 4=@D6 @FE E96 H66<[ q6?;2>:? #FDD6== <:4<D @77 2C62 A=2J H:E9 r9:=E@? r@F?EJ @? %9FCD52J 2?5 uC:52J] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Benjamin Russell Wildcats Opelika Bulldogs Baseball High School Baseball Win Streak Samuel Higgs Sports Editor Author facebook Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Samuel Higgs Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered 2 left dead in Monday shooting CoPACE asks to retire Stephens name Plea deal accepted in Dadeville shooting case Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° 75° / 45° 2 PM 76° 3 PM 77° 4 PM 77° 5 PM 76° 6 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.