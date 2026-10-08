In all honesty, that game might have taken a few years off your life.

Despite sitting comfortably with a three-possession lead over Pike Road, the Benjamin Russell football team thwarted any late-game heroics the Patriots could muster, winning the game 31-28.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell quarterback Kingston Preyear (1) celebrates after a rushing touchdown.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Benjamin Russell's Josh Harriell (0) carries the ball down field on a run to the end zone.