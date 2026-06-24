Featured Campers earn money for fun summer events Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 24, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For four years, Trailblazers campers have learned about earning money. Buy Now Now in its fourth year, the Trailblazers lemonade stand is a way for the campers to make money for summer activities. Gwen Bishop / TPI Trailblazers executive director Staci Pemberton decided in 2023 to start a lemonade stand the campers would man, with help from a few counselors. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%96 AFCA@D6 @7 E96 =6>@?256 DE2?5 :D 7@C E96> E@ C2:D6 >@?6J E@ 8@ @? 7:6=5 EC:AD 2?5 E@ 3FJ E9:?8D =:<6 z@?2 x46[ !6=:42?D[ DA64:2= 6G6?ED 2?5 DA64:2= EC62ED[” !6>36CE@? D2:5] “%96J 86E C6H2C565 3J 36:?8 23=6 E@ 5@ 2== @7 E96 E9:?8D] x?DE625 @7 92G:?8 E@ 2D< |2>2 2?5 s255J 7@C >@?6J E@ 8@ E@ >@G:6D[ @C 3@H=:?8 @C D<2E:?8[ E96JVG6 62C?65 E96 >@?6J]”k^AmkAm%96 DE2?5 :D D6E FA 86?6C2==J @?46 2 H66< E96 5FC2E:@? @7 %C2:=3=2K6CD DF>>6C 42>A :? 7C@?E @7 E96 @C82?:K2E:@?’D 3F:=5:?8 2E E96 r92C=6D t] q2:=6J $C] $A@CEA=6I]k^AmkAm$6G6C2= 42>A6CD ECJ E@ 5CF> FA 3FD:?6DD 3J J6==:?8 “{6>@?256] {6>@?256 7@C D2=6[” 2?5 E96 D9J6C 42>A6CD D:E 369:?5 E96 DE2?5] p 8=2DD @7 9@>6>256 =6>@?256 :D Sb 2?5 E96C6 2C6 2 76H 7=2G@C65 DJCFAD 7@C E9@D6 H9@ H2?E 2 =:EE=6 6IEC2 D@>6E9:?8]k^AmkAm“xE’D G6CJ 92C5[” 42>A6C pF3C6:89 |4s@?2=5 D2:5] “tG6CJ E:>6 H96? J@F D4C62>[ E96J D2J ‘}@]’”k^AmkAm|4s@?2=5 D2:5 D96 H@F=5 36 92AAJ :7 ;FDE 92=7 @7 E96> H@F=5 DE@A E@ 3FJ =6>@?256]k^AmkAm|24@? s2?:6= :D 2 7:CDE\E:>6 =6>@?256 DE2?5 H@C<6C 2?5 D2:5 :E 42? 86E 3@C:?8 :7 A6@A=6 5@?’E DE@A]k^AmkAmw6 5@6D E9:?< :E’D 8@@5 E96J 2C6 C2:D:?8 >@?6J]k^AmkAm“x <?@H W:E’D 7@CX D@>6E9:?8 8@@5[” s2?:6= D2:5]k^AmkAm}@29 %9@>2D D2:5 !6>36CE@? >256 E96 =6>@?256 7@C E96>]k^AmkAm“|:DD $E24: 3C:?8D :E 5@H? 96C6 7@C FD[ 2?5 E96? H6 C2:D6 >@?6J[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmp=:J29 %9@>2D D2:5 D96 92D H@C<65 2E E96 =6>@?256 DE2?5 D6G6C2= DF>>6CD]k^AmkAm“|J 72G@C:E6 A2CE :D ;FDE D:EE:?8 96C6[” D96 D2:5]k^AmkAm!6>36CE@? D2:5 E96J ECJ E@ @A6? E96 DE2?5 @? uC:52J[ 3FE >2J 92G6 E@ >@G6 E96 52J 56A6?5:?8 @? H92E :D D4965F=65 5FC:?8 E96 H66<]k^AmkAm“(6 =@G6 E@ 5@ :E @? uC:52JD[ 3FE D@>6E:>6D[ =:<6 E9:D H66<[ H6 92G6 DH:>>:?8 =6DD@?D[ 2?5 ?6IE H66< H6 92G6 DH:>>:?8 =6DD@?D[” D96 D2:5] “x7 H6 92G6 EC:AD A=2??65 @C 7:6=5 EC:AD[ H6 92G6 E@ H@C< E96 =6>@?256 DE2?5 2C@F?5 E9@D6]”k^AmkAm!6>36CE@? D2:5 E96 36DE A=246 E@ 7:?5 @FE :7 E96 DE2?5 :D @A6? :D 7@==@H E96 %C2:=3=2K6CD A286 @? u2463@@<]k^AmkAmq6 DFC6 E@ 3C:?8 42D9[ 42C5 @C 4964< 7@C E96 9@>6>256 =6>@?256 2?5 E@ 96=A E6249 E96 42>A6CD 23@FE 62C?:?8 >@?6J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lemonade Stand Trailblazers Earning Money Summer Camp Field Trips Fundraising Homemade Lemonade Special Events Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular Alex City police investigating shooting on J Street Alex City father charged with murder of 4-month-old Elmore County Schools investigating new hire following arrest Crash claims the life of Camp Hill man Alex City woman arrested after allegedly introducing drugs at jail Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° 84° / 62° 4 PM 84° 5 PM 84° 6 PM 83° 7 PM 80° 8 PM 76° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.