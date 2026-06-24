For four years, Trailblazers campers have learned about earning money.

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Now in its fourth year, the Trailblazers lemonade stand is a way for the campers to make money for summer activities.

Trailblazers executive director Staci Pemberton decided in 2023 to start a lemonade stand the campers would man, with help from a few counselors.