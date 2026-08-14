Lowell Ledbetter, a devoted servant of God, loving husband and family man, faithful pastor, educator, and Auburn man, leaves a legacy of faithfulness and service to others.

Born November 2, 1933, in Alpine, Alabama, to George W. and Iva Searcy Ledbetter, Lowell was a graduate of Talladega High School, Class of 1952. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 until 1955, including service in Korea.

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