Lowell Ledbetter, a devoted servant of God, loving husband and family man, faithful pastor, educator, and Auburn man, leaves a legacy of faithfulness and service to others.
Born November 2, 1933, in Alpine, Alabama, to George W. and Iva Searcy Ledbetter, Lowell was a graduate of Talladega High School, Class of 1952. He served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 until 1955, including service in Korea.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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