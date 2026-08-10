It’s time we recognize and celebrate the outstanding leadership at Alexander City Schools. As a parent of two students who attend schools within Alexander City. I wanted to express my sincere gratitude to the leaders of Alexander City Schools. It’s important to acknowledge the contributions of those in charge, and I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the leaders of Alexander City Schools for their dedication and hard work.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon,
Pike, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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