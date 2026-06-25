Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data. Everyone deserves a second chance Jun 25, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sometimes in your life, people will do you wrong.Whether it’s a negative look in the grocery store or an angry word at the gas station, sometimes people are just in their own worlds and in bad moods. Maybe their negativity spills over to you. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp?5 D@>6E:>6D[ E96 HC@?85@:?8 H:== 36 2 =@E 92CD96C] |2J36 J@F 42F89E J@FC D:8?:7:42?E @E96C :? 2 =:6 @C J@FC 36DE 7C:6?5 D2:5 D@>6E9:?8 E92E @776?565 J@F] u66=:?8D 86E 9FCE 2== E96 E:>6[ 3FE 96C6’D E96 E9:?8i tG6CJ@?6 56D6CG6D 2 D64@?5 492?46] k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mx C646?E=J H2D 8:G6? E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 8:G6 D@>6@?6 G6CJ 4=@D6 E@ >6 2 D64@?5 492?46[ 2?5 2=E9@F89 x 42?’E 8F2C2?E66 9@H E9:?8D H:== EFC? @FE[ x <?@H x’G6 8:G6? >J 2== E@ 2 C6=2E:@?D9:A E92E’D G6CJ :>A@CE2?E E@ >6] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mqFE :E’D 2=D@ :>A@CE2?E E@ <?@H J@FC =:>:ED 2?5 3@F?52C:6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%92E’D @?6 E9:?8 x H@C< @? 4@?DE2?E=J :? E96C2AJ — 3@F?52C:6D :? >J A6CD@?2= =:76 2?5 2=D@ >J 3FD:?6DD H@C=5]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx FD65 E@ 36 2 H@C<29@=:4 — DE:== 2>[ :7 J@F 2D< D@>6 A6@A=6] qFE x FD65 E@ H@C< e_\A=FD 9@FCD 2 H66<[ 2?5 5C2:? >JD6=7 4@>A=6E6=J :? E96 AC@46DD]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m~?6 E9:?8 x’G6 =62C?65 5FC:?8 >J E9C66 J62CD @7 36:?8 2 >2?286C :D :E’D :>A@CE2?E E@ D6E 3@F?52C:6D 2?5 E6249 J@FC 6>A=@J66D E@ 5@ E96 D2>6 E9:?8] %9@D6 3@F?52C:6D 8F2C2?E66 >@C6 E92? ;FDE 2 H@C<^=:76 32=2?46j E96J 2=D@ 564C62D6 E96 A@DD:3:=:EJ @7 3FC?@FE :? 2 H@C<A=246 E92E =6?5D :ED6=7 E@ ;FDE E92E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx’G6 2=D@ =62C?65 2D 2 >2?286C E92E 6G6CJ@?6 92D 325 52JD — 2?5 6G6CJ@?6 56D6CG6D 2 492?46 E@ AC@G6 E96>D6=G6D] w6C6 2E %2==2A@@D2 !F3=:D96CD x?4][ @FC C6A@CE6CD ECJ E@ HC:E6 2 >:?:>F> @7 EH@ E@ E9C66 DE@C:6D A6C 52J[ 3FE D@>6E:>6D :E ;FDE 5@6D?’E 92AA6?] |2J36 D@FC46D 2C6?’E 2?DH6C:?8 E96:C A9@?6D @C C6D62C49 :D AC@G:?8 E@@ 5:77:4F=E[ 2?5 >2J36 E96J 42? ;FDE 492=< :E FA E@ 2 325 52J] qFE E@>@CC@H H:== 36 36EE6C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp== @7 E9:D :D E@ D2J :E’D :>A@CE2?E E@ 8:G6 A6@A=6 8C246[ 6G6? H96? E96J 9FCE J@F] ~7 4@FCD6 E96C6 2C6 =:>:ED 2?5 3@F?52C:6D 7@C 6G6CJ@?6 — 2?5 6G6CJ@?6’D =:>:ED 2C6 5:776C6?E — 3FE E2<6 :?E@ 244@F?E 4@?E6IE 2?5 AFE J@FCD6=7 :? D@>6@?6 6=D6’D D9@6D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mxE’D 2=D@ <6J E@ 8:G6 J@FCD6=7 2 D64@?5 492?46 2?5 8:G6 J@FCD6=7 8C246 23@G6 2== 6=D6] $@>6E:>6D H6 72:= 2E 7:CDE[ 3FE :7 H6 <66A ECJ:?8[ J@F ?6G6C <?@H H92E DF446DD6D >2J 4@>6 J@FC H2J]k^DA2?mk^Am Lizi Arbogast is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 434-962-9420 or via email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Nominate Your Favorites! Most Popular Alex City father charged with murder of 4-month-old Elmore County Schools investigating new hire following arrest Crash claims the life of Camp Hill man Alex City police investigating shooting on J Street New band director off and running at WHS Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 84° Mostly Cloudy84° / 71° 2 PM 84° 3 PM 84° 4 PM 84° 5 PM 83° 6 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.