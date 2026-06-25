Sometimes in your life, people will do you wrong.

Whether it’s a negative look in the grocery store or an angry word at the gas station, sometimes people are just in their own worlds and in bad moods. Maybe their negativity spills over to you.

Lizi Arbogast is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. She can be reached at 434-962-9420 or via email at lizi.arbogast@alexcityoutlook.com.  

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